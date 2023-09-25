Kalispell City Council to review plans for public safety levy educational campaign

Sep. 25—Kalispell City Council on Monday is expected to consider undertaking an informational campaign aimed at educating voters on the municipality's public safety needs ahead of a levy request.

The discussion comes on the heels of a pair of independent audits of the city's Police and Fire departments that found both agencies suffering from understaffing, among other needs. City councilors reviewed the twin audits, conducted by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety, over the summer.

City Council will meet for the work session at City Hall, 201 First Ave. E., at 7 p.m. For more information on how to attend or participate, including remotely, visit: https://www.kalispell.com/agendacenter.

Among the recommendations coming out of the review of the Police Department, auditors concluded that the agency needed to hire five new officers, modernize equipment and processes, and increase accountability, mental health care and reporting. The audit also proposed establishing a long-term improvement plan for the agency.

A review of the Fire Department found that the agency's response times lagged behind national benchmarks and the stations appeared understaffed. Auditors recommended hiring additional firefighters, establishing a training safety officer position and turn the part-time EMS coordinator position into a full-time job.

City councilors began floating the idea of turning to voters for a levy following their review of the Fire Department's audit in late August.

"[Without a levy], we're never going to be able to keep up and that's just the reality of the situation," said City Councilor Chad Graham at an Aug. 28 meeting.

In a memo filed as part of the agenda documents for the Sept. 25 work session, City Manager Doug Russell wrote that staff had begun considering undertaking an educational campaign in anticipation of future discussions around a dedicated emergency responder levy. He asked that city councilors consider hiring a firm to undergird the effort.

Story continues

"Recognizing the importance of this issue for the community and the need to provide enhanced education related to the emergency responder services and impacts on the passage or failure of passage of a respective levy, funding was included in the fiscal year 2024 budget to engage in a third-party effort to assist in the formation and distribution of educational materials to the community related to the proposed levy," Russell wrote.

The associated request for proposals calls for the "development and implementation of an educational communication plan and graphic design services related to an emergency responder levy." The document indicates that city councilors would put the levy before voters in the spring or summer of 2024.

Along with a communication plan, the firm would be tasked with creating a brand for the effort, messaging strategy, social media strategy, making media buys, and producing graphics, as well as written and video materials for the campaign. City officials are setting aside $100,000 for the undertaking, according to the document.

"The city is prohibited by state law from using public resources to advocate for or against ballot issues or voted tax increases," the request reads. "However, the city does have a responsibility to educate the public on the needs of the community and provide solutions for their consideration. Voter education is key in encouraging turnout during local elections. Without an educated public, voters may decide on issues without a full understanding of the impacts."

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.