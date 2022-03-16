U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Closes Series A Financing

·3 min read

--Financing Enables Company to Expedite Lead Product Candidate Toward Clinic--

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of leading-edge oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapies, today announced the closing of its Series A financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support internal programs with the priority of advancing the company's lead product candidate into development.

The Series A financing was completed with a syndicate of top-tier venture capital firms from South Korea and was led by Premier Partners LLC, one of the leading VCs in South Korea, which has a partnership with ARCH Venture Partners headquartered in Chicago. Other participating VCs included Company K Partners and Quad Investment Management.

"We are pleased to have validation from the syndicate of premier venture capital firms that participated in this round of financing," stated KaliVir's CEO, Helena Chaye, Ph.D., J.D. "This financing represents an important strategic milestone for us and has enabled us to expedite the internal development of our lead candidate toward an IND (Investigational New Drug) application."

"We are proud to be a part of this successful financing and to support the cutting-edge science that is happening at KaliVir on a daily basis," stated Steve Moon, Ph.D., Partner and Head of BIO Division at Premier Partners. "We are very optimistic about the future of KaliVir's multi-mechanistic immuno-oncology therapies and believe that these product candidates could have a dramatic impact on the future treatment of cancer."

KaliVir's Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) Platform
KaliVir has developed a potent, novel oncolytic platform called the VET Platform. This platform includes multiple proprietary genetic modifications that can be combined to generate a unique oncolytic virus that has been optimized for systemic delivery and expression of therapeutic transgenes in the tumor. VET Platform mechanisms can include immune modulations to specifically enhance anti-tumoral immunity. It is designed to enhance systemic (IV) delivery capabilities, tumor-targeted replication, viral spread to metastatic tumors and viral spread within tumor microenvironment. VET Platform serves as a best-in-class and versatile viral backbone on which tailored transgene programs are being developed. It is also highly synergistic with other immunotherapeutic modalities such as immune checkpoint blockade, and is well-positioned to be quickly moved forward in clinical development.

About KaliVir Immunotherapeutics
KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a privately held biotech company developing cutting-edge, next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs. The company has developed a unique vaccinia virus-based platform that can generate potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread (Vaccinia Enhanced Template "VET" Platform). VET Platform utilizes the large transgene capacity of the vaccinia virus to deliver therapeutics matched to tumor immunophenotypes to stimulate patients' immune systems and modify the tumor microenvironment. KaliVir's oncolytic product candidates are designed to be safe, potent and systemically deliverable to treat cancer patients across multiple tumor types. KaliVir and Astellas Pharma are developing KaliVir's VET2-L2 oncolytic virus for immuno-oncology through a worldwide licensing agreement. Simultaneously, KaliVir is in the process of advancing multiple therapeutic candidates toward the clinic. For more information, please visit www.kalivir.com.

Contact:
Jennifer Williams
Cook Williams Communications, Inc.
Investor and Media Relations
jennifer@cwcomm.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kalivir-immunotherapeutics-closes-series-a-financing-301504135.html

SOURCE KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

