Kalmar supplies eco-efficient cranes and mobile port equipment to support APRIL’s operational efficiency in Indonesia

Cargotec Corporation
·3 min read
Image 1: Kalmar Rubber-Tyred Gantry Crane

Image 1: Kalmar Rubber-Tyred Gantry Crane
Image 2: Kalmar Essential Range

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 9 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal with PT. Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT. RAPP), the operating arm of leading pulp and paper producer APRIL Group, to supply two new-generation Kalmar Zero Emission Rubber-Tyred Gantry cranes (RTGs), two Kalmar Essential Empty Container Handlers and a Kalmar Essential Reachstacker for its container terminal at the Port of Buatan in Indonesia. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2021 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed in Q3 2022.

APRIL operates a pulp and paper mill in Riau Province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The company’s mill has an annual production capacity of 2.8 million tonnes of pulp and 1.15 million tonnes of paper. APRIL Group has invested significantly in infrastructure to take its products to market, including new facilities at its container terminal in the Port of Buatan. The two new Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs will join four Kalmar SmartPower RTGs delivered in 2018 and 2019. The customer’s fleet also includes Kalmar terminal tractors, empty container handlers and reachstackers.

The Kalmar Zero Emission RTG features a 100-percent electric power system that produces no emissions or engine noise at source, and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil. Its simplified design means it requires significantly less maintenance than a diesel-powered RTG.

Kalmar Essential Range reachstackers and empty container handlers feature easily accessible service points to make maintenance quicker and easier, the ergonomically designed Essential cabin that makes driving more comfortable, and a range of standard features to increase the safety of customer operations.

Refnil Dodi, Logistic Operation Manager, PT. RAPP: “We have worked with Kalmar since 2018. The company’s fuel-efficient SmartPower cranes have helped us to achieve significant efficiencies in managing our fuel costs and emissions, improving productivity and increasing safety as well as simplifying our maintenance processes. Furthermore, we have been very satisfied with the support we have received from Kalmar’s local and regional teams.”

Daniel Ho, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Asia-Pacific: “Our collaboration with RAPP has gone from strength to strength, and we are pleased that they have chosen to expand their fleet with our all-electric cranes and Essential mobile equipment. Kalmar Zero-Emission RTGs are ideal for businesses that want to significantly reduce their carbon footprint, and our new generation cranes offer an intelligent, optimised solution with a stronger, modular, lighter and simpler design, making them even more eco-efficient, cost effective and easier to maintain.

Further information for the press:

Daniel Ho, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Asia-Pacific, Kalmar, daniel.ho@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


