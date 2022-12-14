U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,995.32
    -24.33 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.35
    -142.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.89
    -85.93 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.45
    -11.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.42
    +2.03 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2425
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4220
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,854.53
    +101.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.39
    -0.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Kalo Gold Announces up to $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Share Offering

Kalo Gold Corp.
·3 min read
Kalo Gold Corp.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 14, 2022 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), focused on its flagship Vatu Aurum Gold Project, Republic of Fiji, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 ("the "Offering"). The Offering will be priced at $0.05 per share.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering towards the Phase 3 exploration program at its 100% owned Vatu Aurum Gold Project which will include diamond drill testing follow up of significant high-grade gold targets that have been identified at Qiriyaga and Mouta, geochemical and geophysical work including a BLEG program and CSAMT survey, and for general working capital purposes.

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders' fees will be payable on completion of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the benefit or account of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp, a gold exploration company, is focused on exploration for low sulphidation epithermal gold deposits of the Vatu Aurum Gold Project on the island of Vanua Levu (North Island) in the Republic of Fiji. Kalo holds a 100% interest in two Special Prospecting Licenses, covering 367 km2. Historical exploration work includes 11,423 m of diamond drilling, concentrated on the Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge Gold Deposits and the identification of over fourteen priority epithermal gold exploration targets.

Both Viti Levu, (South Island), and Vanua Levu are on the prolific Pacific "Ring of Fire", a trend that has produced numerous large deposits, including Porgera, Lihir and Grasberg and on Viti Levu, the exceptional Vatukoula Gold Mine. The island of Viti Levu also hosts Namosi, with a published Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.3 billion tonnes at 0.37% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au (5.2M ounces Au and 4.9M tonnes Cu). Lion One Metals is developing its Tuvatu Project, with Indicated Resources of 1.00 million tonnes at 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 ounces Au), and Inferred Resources of 1.33 million tonnes at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 ounces Au) reported at a 3.0 g/t Au lower cut-off. The Vatukoula Gold Mine has produced in excess of 7 million ounces since 1937.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo
President and Chief Executive Officer

and

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets, and Director

For more information contact, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the closing of the Offering, the proposed size of the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds.. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements regarding the proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filing statement dated February 9, 2021 and latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements herein may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731927/Kalo-Gold-Announces-up-to-2000000-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-Share-Offering

Recommended Stories

  • Neil Chatfield Is The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) And They Just Picked Up 24% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Aristocrat Leisure Limited ( ASX:ALL...

  • Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

    The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Kogan.com Ltd ( ASX:KGN...

  • Holiday sales and deals are here—100 end-of-year sales you can shop now

    Holiday sales and deals here! Here are the best end-of-year deals happening now. Shop discounts at popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom.

  • Plantify Foods Announces Results of Shareholders Meeting

    Plantify Foods, Inc. (TSXV: PTFY) ("Plantify" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2022 were approved. At the Meeting, all director nominees, being Roy Borochov, Nousheen Huq, Rowaland Wallenius, Noam Ftecha and Moshe Revach, were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing Ziv Haft, Certified Accoun

  • US Space Force's first overseas base is in S Korea - here's why

    The unit is the first command on foreign soil since the Space Force was established in 2019.

  • Police testify about attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband

    A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed the attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband when the suspect attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October. Prosecutors at the preliminary hearing for suspect David Wayne DePape, 42, played a recording of Paul Pelosi's 911 call during the hearing and showed video of the attack from police body cameras, USA Today reported. "My partner said, 'Drop the weapon' .... He started to pull the hammer, Mr. Pelosi let go and the man lunged and hit Mr. Pelosi in the head," San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney testified on Wednesday, adding the House speaker's husband was struck "very hard," according to the USA Today report.

  • NWSL investigation discovers 'widespread misconduct' in 'vast majority' of teams

    NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman apologized to players for the league's "failures and missteps."

  • The New Prius Looks Like a Hit. Toyota Still Doesn't Expect to Sell That Many

    During the Prius' best-ever year, Toyota sold 236,655 of them. For the new one, they're expecting to fall about 200,000 units short of that figure.

  • FTX Executives Used ‘Korea’ Account to Mask Giant Alameda Liabilities

    (Bloomberg) -- A GitHub account bearing the name of former FTX executive Nishad Singh authored code that hid Alameda Research’s ballooning liabilities on the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, according to internal documentation reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest

  • Eritrean troops murdered my uncle - WHO head Tedros

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who leads the UN public health body, says more than 50 others were killed.

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Stocks trend lower after Fed rate hike decision, bitcoin prices tick up in afternoon session

    Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down how investors and markets are reacting to the Fed's latest interest rate hike decision after of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors trying to gauge levels of hawkishness at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday was an example of words carrying more weight than actions. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?As pa