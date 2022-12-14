Kalo Gold Announces up to $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Share Offering

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 14, 2022 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), focused on its flagship Vatu Aurum Gold Project, Republic of Fiji, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 ("the "Offering"). The Offering will be priced at $0.05 per share.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering towards the Phase 3 exploration program at its 100% owned Vatu Aurum Gold Project which will include diamond drill testing follow up of significant high-grade gold targets that have been identified at Qiriyaga and Mouta, geochemical and geophysical work including a BLEG program and CSAMT survey, and for general working capital purposes.

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders' fees will be payable on completion of the Offering.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp, a gold exploration company, is focused on exploration for low sulphidation epithermal gold deposits of the Vatu Aurum Gold Project on the island of Vanua Levu (North Island) in the Republic of Fiji. Kalo holds a 100% interest in two Special Prospecting Licenses, covering 367 km2. Historical exploration work includes 11,423 m of diamond drilling, concentrated on the Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge Gold Deposits and the identification of over fourteen priority epithermal gold exploration targets.

Both Viti Levu, (South Island), and Vanua Levu are on the prolific Pacific "Ring of Fire", a trend that has produced numerous large deposits, including Porgera, Lihir and Grasberg and on Viti Levu, the exceptional Vatukoula Gold Mine. The island of Viti Levu also hosts Namosi, with a published Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.3 billion tonnes at 0.37% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au (5.2M ounces Au and 4.9M tonnes Cu). Lion One Metals is developing its Tuvatu Project, with Indicated Resources of 1.00 million tonnes at 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 ounces Au), and Inferred Resources of 1.33 million tonnes at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 ounces Au) reported at a 3.0 g/t Au lower cut-off. The Vatukoula Gold Mine has produced in excess of 7 million ounces since 1937.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo

President and Chief Executive Officer

and

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets, and Director

