Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from "Kalo Gold Holdings Corp." to "Kalo Gold Corp."

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 17, 2021 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain "KALO". The new CUSIP will be 48344L107 and the new ISIN number will be CA48344L1076. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

On behalf of Kalo Gold Fred Tejada

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact, please contact
Kevin Ma
President and Director
E: info@kalogoldcorp.com
T: +1-604-363-0411.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659758/Kalo-Gold-Announces-Name-Change

