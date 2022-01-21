U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.26
    -32.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,594.34
    -121.05 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,990.60
    -163.42 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.60
    -16.44 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    -0.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.60
    -11.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0800 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6760
    -0.4240 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,442.68
    -4,554.80 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.50
    +658.82 (+271.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Kalorik Brings Patent Infringement Against Emeril Lagasse & Tristar Products

·2 min read

Kalorik has instituted an infringement action in the United States Federal Court for the Northern District of Florida claiming infringement of its recently issued US patent No. 11,175, 048.

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalorik, kitchen and home appliance innovator, has brought action for patent infringement against Emeril Lagasse (Emeril Everyday) and Tristar Products, based in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl. The complaint has been filed in the US Federal Court for Northern District of Florida. The accused product is the Emeril Lagasse French Door 360 AirFryer.

Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven Grill, Stainless Steel
Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven Grill, Stainless Steel

The accused product is the Emeril Lagasse French Door 360 AirFryer.

Uri Murad, Chief Executive Officer of Kalorik, said that "To gain an unfair advantage in the small home appliance market, where Kalorik has been an innovator and continues to lead, Emeril Lagasse (Emeril Everyday) and Tristar Products infringe Kalorik's patents covering our engineered French door designed air fryer ovens." Murad added, "By defending its patent portfolio, Kalorik is determined to protect its employees, its customers, its retailers, its products, and its reputation. The Court has been asked for a determination of infringement, an injunction against further sale and use of the accused product in the United States, and an award of appropriate damages.

Kalorik's long history of innovation in small home appliances dates to Belgium in 1930, where the company's founder invented one of the first electric toasters in Europe and has since become a true pioneer in its industry, known for its commitment to superior engineering and cutting-edge product innovation. Kalorik introduced the first toaster in 1930 and has developed and delivered other groundbreaking small home appliances in the decade since. Kalorik's patents today cover a wide range of technologies and applications, from air fryers to air fryer oven grills, and more.

About Kalorik
Established in Belgium in 1930, Kalorik was quick-to-market one of the first electric toasters in Europe and has since become a true pioneer in its industry, known for its commitment to superior engineering and cutting-edge product innovation. An original lead in small home appliances and kitchenware, Kalorik is featured across the web, on television around the globe and has partnered with world-renowned brands, artists, and influencers. Kalorik continues to grow its legacy as it develops groundbreaking technologies with the simple goal of making our lives easier and healthier than ever. To learn more, visit www.kalorik.com.

Media Contact
Craig L. Hammon
Kalorik
chammon@kalorik.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kalorik-brings-patent-infringement-against-emeril-lagasse--tristar-products-301465878.html

SOURCE Kalorik

Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Carhartt Stuck With Its Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate. The Backlash Ensued.

    Some on social media have called for a boycott; ‘we stand behind our decision,’ workwear-apparel company says.

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000A

  • Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

    Lithuania's exports to China suffered a near-total collapse in December, amid a blazing row over the Baltic state's support for Taiwan. Chinese government customs data released on Thursday showed shipments from Lithuania to China dropped by 91.4 per cent last month from a year earlier. Compared to November 2021, the drop was 91.1 per cent, offering factual evidence to support Lithuanian exporters' complaints that they have been frozen out of the Chinese market in recent weeks. Do you have questi

  • Rising rates are ‘really stirring up markets,’ market strategist says

    JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist&nbsp;Meera Pandit joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down market action, discuss rates, volatility, and the outlook for the 2022 stock market.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airline

  • Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in its first public acknowledgment of the move, also said on Friday that it no longer held exploration licences in Myanmar as of last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Schlumberger expects 'supercycle' as demand lifts profit above forecast

    Schlumberger beat expectations with a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday as higher crude and natural gas prices drove demand for the world's largest oilfield services company. The global rig count was 1,563 at the end of the fourth quarter, up around 42% from a year ago, Baker Hughes data shows. "Absent any further COVID-related disruption, oil demand is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year and to further strengthen in 2023," Schlumberger Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

  • Solana NFTs Will Be ‘Found’ in the METAVERSE As Sales Cross $1 Billion

    Solana-based DROPP aims to utilize METAVERSE in the way it’s truly meant to be to expand its gamification features and allow users to further explore it.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • We asked Walmart, Amazon and others about hiring for diversity. What we found may surprise you

    USA TODAY persuaded the vast majority of S&P 100 companies to share detailed data on hiring of women and people of color. This is what we found.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon's pay to $34.5 million

    Dimon's total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million and performance-based incentive pay of $33 million, according to a regulatory filing. JPMorgan Chase said directors based the pay decision on bank performance in 2021, while dealing with the challenges from the pandemic, and in the long term. It also cited Dimon's work on risk and controls, interests of customers and stakeholders and teamwork and leadership.

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemi