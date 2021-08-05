U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.75
    +10.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,753.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.25
    +31.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.60
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.18
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    -0.43 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5330
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,051.19
    -313.12 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.52
    +18.76 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.87
    -7.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaltura
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced that before market open on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Kaltura will host a conference call to discuss the results at on the same day.

Date:

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

United States/Canada Toll Free:

877-407-0789

International Toll:

+1-201-689-8562

Conference ID:

13722263

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com

Sapphire Investor Relations
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
IR@Kaltura.com

Media Contacts:
Kaltura
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1 347 897 9276


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    In our second quarter, we managed through a significant outage that impacted our Q2 results and saw several customers delay their launch of new products, which will delay the timing of traffic coming on to our platform. Before we further discuss our strategy, I would like to discuss the outage and customer delays. The outage resulted from an undiscovered software bug that was triggered by a valid customer configuration change.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • Regeneron Earnings Top Estimates. Its Stock May Be Breaking Out.

    The company credited record sales of asthma medication Dupixent and age-related macular degeneration drug Eylea, among other factors, for the beat.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Moderna Earnings Were Pretty Good. That’s Not Always Enough Following a 141% Rise.

    The mRNA specialist reported a larger-than-expected profit, but that wasn't enough for investors following a 141% gain over the past three months.

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • BCE reports second quarter 2021 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the second quarter (Q2).

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • High Dividend Paying Stocks

    Though dividends are thought to realm of conservative investors, they deserve a place in all portfolios. Here are some of the best bets.