U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.50
    -14.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,415.00
    -149.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,646.00
    -24.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,144.90
    -14.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.04
    -0.77 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    +1.44 (+8.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,595.74
    -493.52 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    758.88
    -20.67 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,629.61
    -373.47 (-1.33%)
     

Kamereo gets $4.6M to connect farmers and F&B businesses in Vietnam

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

While working as the chief operating officer of a pizza chain in Vietnam, Taku Tanaka saw how difficult it is for restaurants to connect with farmers. Many small F&B businesses can’t buy in large volumes, so they rely on nearby markets or multiple suppliers who only sell one category. In turn, this means farmers are disconnected from the end customers of their products, making it hard to predict selling prices or plan their crops. Tanaka founded Kamereo, B2B platform with its own warehouse and last-mile delivery network, to focus on those problems.

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, the company announced today that it has raised $4.6 million co-led by food conglomerate CPF Group, Quest Ventures and Genesia Ventures. The capital will be used for hiring, building a new warehouse management system, user interface upgrades and expanding into Hanoi next year.

Rakuten and Beyond Next invest $1.4M seed funding in farm-to-table startup Secai Marche

Before founding Kamereo in 2018, Tanaka was COO of Pizza 4Ps, which grew from one location in Ho Chi Minh City when he joined to 10 stores three years later (it now has more than 30 locations in Vietnam).

Kamereo works with about 15 farmers, including cooperatives, and serves more than 400 active customers, ranging in size from family-owned restaurants to chains with more than 20 locations. Despite COVID-19 related movement restrictions and temporary business closures, Kamereo says it has grown by 15% every month over the last 12 months. It currently has about 100 employees.

F&B businesses use the platform to order from multiple farmers. Kamereo handles supplier negotiations, order processing and management, and fulfillment. Tanaka told TechCrunch that the company operates its own warehouses and last-mile delivery network because it is cheaper than working with third-party providers.

One of Kamereo&#39;s warehouses for fresh farm products
One of Kamereo's warehouses for fresh farm products

One of Kamereo's warehouses for fresh farm products

Most of Kamereo’s last-mile deliveries are done by motorbikes since Vietnam has many small roads that are inaccessible to trucks. Tanaka said one drawback is how many goods can be delivered in one trip. Since drivers need to make multiple trips each day, Kamereo plans to expand its micro-warehouse network in Ho Chi Minh City so they don’t need to travel long distances. Its tech team is also building an internal system to manage inventory, fulfillment and last-mile deliveries with the goal of minimizing variable costs.

In a statement about the investment, Quest Ventures partner Goh Yiping said, “Kamereo sites in one of the largest food production hubs of Southeast Asia, and there is much room to grow in solving many of the inefficiencies of the supply chain today, improving farmers' livelihood outcomes and procuring the best products for businesses and homes."

Why Alibaba rival Pinduoduo is investing in agritech

Indonesian agritech platform TaniHub Group harvests a $65.5M Series B round

Recommended Stories

  • Immunised pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers

    Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against COVID-19 gathered on Sunday for the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom. Clad in white and carrying umbrellas against the blistering summer sun, 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents are performing the rite, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, compared with some 2.5 million in 2019. "I ask God to end the coronavirus, it made us very scared and made the situation very difficult," said Palestinian pilgrim Hassan Jabari.

  • Japan, S.Korea leaders summit in limbo amid uproar over sexual innuendo

    TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) -Plans to hold the first in-person summit between the leaders of Japan and South Korea have hit a snag over a disparaging comment by a Japanese diplomat about the South Korean president, the latest flare-up between the fractious neighbours. Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Tokyo and hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday to coincide with the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Two Athletes Tested Positive For COVID-19 At The Olympic Village Five Days Ahead Of The Games

    In all, four members of South Africa's Olympic delegation tested positive and are now in isolation.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Florida’s defense is unlikely to bounce back from a rough 2020

    Only time will tell if UF's defense will improve in 2021. But looking at the numbers from the last three seasons, it doesn't seem likely.

  • 'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

    BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after visiting one of the areas worst affected by the record rainfall and floods that have killed at least 157 in Germany alone in recent days, in the country's worst natural disaster in almost six decades. She also said governments would have to get better and faster in their efforts to tackle the impact of climate change only days after Europe outlined a package of steps towards "net zero" emissions by the middle of the century.

  • Mullen calls reports of post-election chaos in WH "disturbing"

    New books detail the concerns General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had about Mr. Trump in the weeks after the presidential election.

  • Vietnam puts southern region in lockdown as surge grows

    Vietnam put its entire southern region in a two-week lockdown starting midnight Sunday, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row. The lockdown order includes the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City metropolis, the country’s financial and economic hub with over 35 million people — nearly a third of Vietnam's population. Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the surge, had already announced a full lockdown a week ago, after dozens of cases were reported in late May. The city now accounts for most of the cases in the country with over 2,000 daily.

  • What does a mature streaming service look like? Netflix is about to show us

    Netflix Inc. proved to the world that streaming video could be a big business. Now it will show the world what that business looks like when it hits maturity.

  • What the megadrought means to the American West

    Farmers dependent upon water from river systems in the American West are seeing massive cuts in their supply, as reservoirs drop to their lowest levels due to the worst drought to hit the region in 1,200 years. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with scientists who say there is no quick or easy recovery, and with a California farmer whose livelihood is in danger.

  • Mullen says post-election chaos within Trump White House "incredibly disturbing"

    New reporting suggests Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley believed former President Trump might stage a coup to try to stay in power. Admiral Mark Mullen, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses his fears of the politicization of the military.

  • United Airlines Invests in Electric Planes: Don't Count on Them Taking Flight Soon

    United Airlines just invested in an electric aircraft start-up and plans to buy at least 100 19-seat electric planes. But operating such aircraft profitably will be incredibly challenging.

  • Hot, gusty winds fanning flames of massive U.S. wildfires

    The Bootleg Fire in Oregon - the largest wildfire raging in the United States - is pushing to the north and east. It grew in size to nearly 468 square miles (1,212 square kilometers) - an area larger than Hong Kong. "The weather is really against us," said John Flannigan, an operations section chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), in charge of battling the blaze.

  • Ira Winderman: All Pat Riley asks from Heat scouting staff is to get something out of nothing

    The challenge presented to Adam Simon and the Miami Heat’s collegiate scouting staff was relatively straightforward from Pat Riley: Here’s no money, now go out and get something nice. Actually, get two. The phrasing wasn’t quite that cavalier, but with the Heat lacking a pick in either round of the July 29 NBA draft, Riley at season’s end nonetheless stated, “We don’t have any picks, but I can ...

  • Death toll rises to 170 in Germany and Belgium floods

    ERFTSTADT, Germany/WASSENBERG, Germany (Reuters) -The death toll in devastating flooding in western Germany and Belgium rose to at least 170 on Saturday after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and ripped up roads and power lines. Some 143 people died in the flooding in Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century. Hundreds of people were still missing or unreachable as several areas were inaccessible due to high water levels while communication in some places was still down.

  • 30 Bento Box Lunch Ideas That Are Work- and School-Approved

    It’s that time again: Time to figure out what you’re going to pack for lunch . Sure, you could go with the good old turkey and cheese...

  • J.Lo Shares a Sun-Kissed Selfie with Daughter Emme

    "#WeekendVibes with my coconut," the singer wrote.

  • Regina King on Chadwick Boseman, Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry

    The director collaborated on her Cannes looks, and will next direct the adaptation of 'Bitter Root.'

  • 1 Great Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

    When it comes to your retirement, one of the biggest decisions you'll make is what age you begin claiming Social Security benefits. Claiming benefits at age 70 may seem like the logical choice. You could potentially earn hundreds of dollars more per month in benefits, and you may be able to enjoy a more financially secure retirement.

  • Kyle Busch wrecks from lead at New Hampshire as rain hits

    The red flag was displayed early in Sunday’s 301-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after a burst of rain led to multiple cars spinning out, including the No. 18 of race-leader Kyle Busch. RELATED: NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell explains process used on caution Busch, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 polesitter, was leading […]

  • All aboard the hyperloop: How your commute could be changing

    Think about the future of transportation, and you might envision the old animated show "The Jetsons," with everyone flying around in personal spaceships. Josh Giegel wants to start from scratch. The chief executive and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop foresees us zipping between cities in minutes, a future not as far off as you may think.