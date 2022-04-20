U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.75
    +16.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,169.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,087.00
    +82.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.80
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4090
    +0.4820 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,696.12
    +354.95 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.34
    +5.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.54
    +239.69 (+0.88%)
     

This kamikaze drone sacrifices its own rotors to take down other drones

Haje Jan Kamps
·2 min read

Drones can be dangerous, and we've seen consumer-grade drones used for all sorts of nefarious purposes. Back in 2018, some drone sightings interrupted travel plans for 140,000 travelers in London, and drones were reportedly used in an attack against the U.S. power grid last year, too. There are a number of products to take drones down from the sky, from the humble and time-tested shotgun, gun-like deployed nets from DroneShield and ground-based drone net cannons, to more creative solutions, such as very cool and extraordinarily illegal signal scramblers. Lithuanian hacker Aleksey Zaitsevsky has another option with the prototype of a high-speed racing drone that can self-destruct, using its own propellors to spread out a net to take down other drones.

Propellors with a net attached
Propellors with a net attached

The propellors detach from the drone to widen the net, aiming to take down offending drones. Image Credit: Aleksey Zaitsevsky

It's one of the coolest designs we've seen for drone take-down technologies, and it has the additional benefit of being potentially cheap to deploy; a good racing drone operator can use the two cameras to position the drone -- the front-facing camera can be used to find the drone, and the top camera can be used to position the net exactly where it is needed, before detaching the individual rotors to send the net toward the offending drone.

The cool thing about designing the defensive drone this way is that by using racing drone components, the device can be extraordinarily fast -- as you'll know if you've ever been along to a drone racing event -- and drones that carry a payload tend to be slower and heavier. The Interceptor Drone can easily catch up with and intercept most other consumer drones. Once it has deployed its rotor-net, a parachute deploys and the bright orange drone floats gently down to the surface while emitting a beeping sound so you can go collect the brains and body of it for re-use at a later date.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHqrzPAni58?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The demo video is beyond cool -- check it out above -- and there are more details on Zaitsevsky's website.

Via SuasNews.

  • Hertz CEO Trying To Downplay Stolen-Rental Scandal

    How do you get “several hundred” from over 8,000 individuals? The math doesn't add up.

  • Quest headset apps now support hand clapping and high-fives

    Apps for Meta's Quest VR headset now support hand claps, high-fives and other new controller-free gestures.

  • Loni Love Gushes Over Boyfriend James Welsh & Reveals If She Wants To Get Married

    Loni Love joined Kit Hoover and Jason Kennedy on Access Daily to talk about her shows "Millennials" and "So Dumb It's Criminal." Loni also gushed over her boyfriend James Welsh calling him her "wonderful supporter." Loni and James have dated for four years, and she said "It's great to be in a relationship." When asked if she wants to get married, Loni quickly said, "No! No no no." "Millennials" airs on AllBlk and "So Dumb It's Criminal" premieres Wednesday on Peacock.

  • With Netflix greenlighting ads, streaming is about to become cable TV

    Netflix’s stock is down 37% since announcing its first decline in overall users in a decade. In response, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted that the company is now open to advertising-supported streaming options, a major shift from his previously stated disinterest in the strategy. “I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” said Hastings during yesterday’s investor conference call.

  • Tesla blames inflation, cost pressure from suppliers for increased car prices

    Tesla has raised prices on its vehicles as it anticipates cost pressures from suppliers and logistics over the next six to 12 months, the automaker said on Wednesday during its first-quarter 2022 earnings call. The news comes as Tesla has also said it expects a prolonged supply chain crisis to limit production capacities at its factories that will continue through the rest of the year. “It may seem like maybe we're being unreasonable about increasing the prices of our vehicles, given that we had record profitability this quarter,” Musk said during the briefing with investors Wednesday, “but the waitlist for vehicles is quite long, and some of the vehicles that people will order, the waitlist extends into next year.”

  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Stars Original Cast, Out This Summer

    Today, we got a better look at TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, an upcoming four-player side-scrolling beat-’em-up being developed by Tribute Games and Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu. This new retro-looking action game is heavily inspired by Konami’s popular TMNT arcade classics and the original 1987 animated show. It was even revealed today that some voice actors from the beloved cartoon series are coming back to reprise their characters in the game, which is now due out summer of this year.

  • Why the New Ukraine Aid Package Is About More Than Saving Mariupol

    The former empire and heir to the Soviet Union, Russia has been publicly preaching a gospel of cooperation with the West for the last two decades, yet no one watching truly believes Putin’s Russia to be a benevolent giant that spans 11 time zones. Starting a war in Ukraine did little to comfort those who had fallen for Putin’s promises.

  • Ukrainian marine commander makes last-ditch plea for evacuation from Mariupol

    Major Serhiy Volyna, the commander of a Ukrainian marine unit, made an urgent last-ditch plea for Ukrainian women and children, along with wounded marines, sheltering in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works to be evacuated to a neutral third country as the Russian deadline to surrender Mariupol loomed Wednesday.

  • Marine Corps veteran wins jackpot in Florida lottery — there’s only one thing he wants

    The veteran said he had already traveled the world and only had one item on his wish list.

  • Unfavorable weather delays Axiom-1 splashdown

    NASA and SpaceX are trying to figure out the best time for Axiom-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station to splash down.

  • Turn Any Bluetooth Speaker Into a Smart Speaker for $30

    You can pair a very cheap Amazon Echo Dot or Google Nest Mini smart speaker with a great-sounding wireless model you already ownBy Allen St. JohnFor all their clever tricks, smart speakers spend ...

  • Unfavorable weather conditions leave astronauts stuck in space and on Earth

    NASA, Space-X Axiom-1 return delayed due to unfavorable Florida weather. Likely to cause a delay in Crew-4 launch and Crew-3 return.

  • Disruptions likely as another major winter storm eyes the Prairies

    Many of the areas that dealt with heavy snow and high winds last week will endure a repeat heading into this weekend.

  • After another big fight, Arlington’s Parks Mall to start curfew program for teens

    Anybody under 18 who wants to visit the mall after 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday will have to be accompanied by an adult.

  • I'm a shopping editor — and this is what I want from Everlane's spring sale

    For a limited time, shoppers can save up to 82 per cent on select Everlane pieces (yes, seriously!) during the brand's annual spring event.

  • Russell Wilson, Ciara Toss $25 Million at Denver-Area Mansion

    It’s good to be Russell Wilson. After he was traded during the offseason from the Seattle Seahawks, where he passed the pigskin for 10 successful seasons and once earned enough to be ranked as the highest paid player in the NFL, to the Denver Broncos, where he’s set to rake in $24 million this year, […]

  • Ukraine war recasts 'Navalny' as a prequel to Putin's aims

    When Christo Grozev, executive director of the investigative collective Bellingcat, recently re-watched the new documentary “Navalny,” about the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, he was struck by how much the film affected him differently since Vladimir Putin launched Russia's war in Ukraine. “Navalny," directed by Daniel Roher, is a gripping portrait of the Russian dissident beginning with the 2020 poisoning that nearly killed him, and which Grozev traced directly to the Kremlin. Grozev uncovered that Navalny had been attacked with the nerve agent Novichok and that the alleged assassination attempt was the work of a Kremlin spy unit.

  • Judge rejects gag request from Tesla shareholders suing Musk over 2018 tweet

    A California judge on Wednesday rejected a gag order request from Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over his 2018 tweet saying he would take the company private because he had the funding. Shareholders had asked U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California to implement a gag order that would have…

  • Actors launch campaign against AI 'show stealers'

    Equity, the performing arts workers union. says actors need protection from computer-generated substitutes.

  • Russia tweaks tax code to make it easier for foreign firms to pay in roubles

    Russian President Vladimir Putin last month signed a decree demanding foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles or else have their supplies cut. In practice the measure requires foreign gas buyers to open rouble and hard currency accounts at Gazprombank, which will receive their payments in foreign currencies and convert them into roubles via auctions on a Moscow exchange.