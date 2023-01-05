Kamux focuses its passenger car sales in Tampere, Finland to the Hatanpää showroom and moves the commercial vehicle sales to Lakalaiva

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 5.1.2023 at 16:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, focuses its passenger cars sales in Tampere, Finland, to its existing showroom in Hatanpää as the lease agreement of its showroom located in Lielahti since 2016 is coming to an end. Sales of commercial vehicles will also move from Lielahti to new premises in the Lakalaiva area. Personnel from the Lielahti showrooms will continue with Kamux at Hatanpää and Lakalaiva.

"We have just completed the extension of the Hatanpää showroom and are now able to serve passenger car customers in the Tampere area efficiently from this renewed store with 200 cars. The nearby Ideapark showroom in Lempäälä also accommodates approximately 200 cars. We also believe that the new commercial vehicle showroom in the Lakalaiva area, which is at the intersection of two major highways, will serve our professional customers very well," says Jani Koivu, Country Director of Kamux in Finland.

Following the changes concerning the showrooms in Tampere, Kamux will have 46 showrooms in Finland and a total of 77 showrooms in its three operating countries. A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores across the three operating countries and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

For further information, please contact:

Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland, jani.koivu@kamux.fi

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-focuses-its-passenger-car-sales-in-tampere-finland-to-the-hatanpaa-showroom-and-moves-the-commercial-vehicle-sales-to-lakalaiva-301714605.html