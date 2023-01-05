U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.94
    -49.03 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.07
    -410.70 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,303.87
    -154.89 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.79
    -14.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.90
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.10
    -17.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.50 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0060 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0600 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    -0.0146 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7140
    +1.2740 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,798.41
    -44.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.13
    -2.03 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.32
    +46.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Kamux focuses its passenger car sales in Tampere, Finland to the Hatanpää showroom and moves the commercial vehicle sales to Lakalaiva

·2 min read

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 5.1.2023 at 16:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, focuses its passenger cars sales in Tampere, Finland, to its existing showroom in Hatanpää as the lease agreement of its showroom located in Lielahti since 2016 is coming to an end. Sales of commercial vehicles will also move from Lielahti to new premises in the Lakalaiva area. Personnel from the Lielahti showrooms will continue with Kamux at Hatanpää and Lakalaiva.

"We have just completed the extension of the Hatanpää showroom and are now able to serve passenger car customers in the Tampere area efficiently from this renewed store with 200 cars. The nearby Ideapark showroom in Lempäälä also accommodates approximately 200 cars. We also believe that the new commercial vehicle showroom in the Lakalaiva area, which is at the intersection of two major highways, will serve our professional customers very well," says Jani Koivu, Country Director of Kamux in Finland.

Following the changes concerning the showrooms in Tampere, Kamux will have 46 showrooms in Finland and a total of 77 showrooms in its three operating countries. A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores across the three operating countries and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

For further information, please contact:
Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland, jani.koivu@kamux.fi
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-focuses-its-passenger-car-sales-in-tampere-finland-to-the-hatanpaa-showroom-and-moves-the-commercial-vehicle-sales-to-lakalaiva-301714605.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • EV Roundup: 2022 Deliveries of TSLA, NIO, XPEV, LI & RIVN in Focus

    Tesla (TSLA) Q4 deliveries rise y/y but lag analysts' expectations. Rivian (RIVN) misses its 2022 production forecast. Among NIO, Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV), LI records the highest yearly deliveries.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Amazon sheds 18,000 jobs in biggest cut back in its history

    Amazon is to shed 18,000 jobs in the biggest round of cuts in its history as big tech companies brace for the global economic slowdown.

  • China has a 10,000 euro cost advantage in small EVs, auto supplier says

    Chinese automakers can build an electric vehicle (EV) for 10,000 euros ($10,618) less than European automakers, an overwhelming cost advantage that will put pressure on European manufacturers in their home market, the head of auto supplier Forvia said. As European consumers seek cheap EVs, Forvia Chief Executive Patrick Koller told the CES convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday that China was producing "good vehicles" and Europe would not be able to stop imports. The issue is "more dangerous" for Europe than the United States, Koller told Reuters in an interview, as high duties have limited China's U.S. market share.

  • BlackBerry Announces First IVY Design Win as Dongfeng Motor Selects PATEO Digital Cockpit for Next-Generation All-Electric VOYAH Model

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service and product provider in China, today announced that Dongfeng Motor, one of China's largest automakers, has selected a BlackBerry IVY™-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for the automaker's next-generation, all-electric VOYAH H97 model, following the successful completion of a proof of concept (POC) project, an overview and footage of which can be viewed here.

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • What’s a Fisker Ocean? Here’s the new electric SUV by the numbers: price, range, warranty and more.

    This all-new, all-electric compact SUV from a new company offers a maximum range of 350 miles, doggie windows, a solar roof and emergency backup power.

  • Silvergate Tumbles After FTX Implosion Prompts $8.1 Billion Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. slumped in early trading after the bank said the crypto industry’s meltdown triggered a run on deposits, prompting the company to sell assets at a steep loss and fire 40% of its staff.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XB

  • US Stocks, Bonds Drop After Jobs Data, Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined and Treasury yields rose after data showed the American labor market remains strong, fueling speculation the Federal Reserve has room to keep raising rates.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing Concern

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • A Horrifying Incident Shows Off Tesla Safety Standards

    A 250-foot plunge over a cliff on the California coast left the car destroyed, but the occupants alive.

  • Move Over, OPEC. The Oil Cartel for Buyers Is Here.

    The U.S. and other consuming nations have gained a strong voice in oil prices. What it could mean for the industry.

  • Sony and Honda Unveil Afeela EV in Latest Challenge to Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Honda Mobility Inc. said its electric vehicle will launch under the brand Afeela, the latest debut in a field already crowded by earlier entrants such as Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernFed A

  • Here's what Marc Benioff told employees as he cut 8,000 Salesforce jobs

    Salesforce, the San Francisco-based customer management software company, announced Wednesday it will cut 10% of its 80,000-strong global workforce and exit office leases. Here's the letter to employees co-CEO Marc Benioff sent explaining the reasoning behind the cuts: As one ‘Ohana, over the last 23 years, Salesforce has built the #1 CRM that drives incredible customer success across every line of business for every industry around the world.

  • Tesla’s China Deliveries Fell Sharply in December Despite Discounts

    Tesla’s December deliveries dropped by about 20% from the same month in 2021 and were a little more than half of those made in November.

  • Qualcomm goes all in on auto at CES 2023

    The company announced the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, a car that features a processor chip that can handle both assisted driving and entertainment.

  • Want a happier, more fulfilling retirement? Try this Japanese concept.

    What exactly is ikigai (pronounced ee-kee-GUY) and why should you try to find it for retirement? Ikigai is, as you might suspect, a Japanese word. Loosely translated, ikigai means “the reason to get up in the morning,” so it’s similar to “raison d’être” in French.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rival Unveils Two Super-Premium EVs

    Tesla and China EV and battery giant BYD can lay claim to the electric-car crown. But which EV stock is the better buy?