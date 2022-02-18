U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Kanazawa University research: 5th NanoLSI Symposium on 1-2 March 2022

·2 min read

KANAZAWA, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) at Kanazawa University will hold their 5th NanoLSI Symposium 1-2 March 2022, online.

The 5th NanoLSI Symposium is being organized by Professor Alexander Mikhailov and Associate Professor Satoru Okuda from the Division of Computational Science at the NanoLSI. The talks will focus on the acquisition, processing and theoretical interpretation of experimental data of research on dynamical nano-level processes in living cells.

The invited speakers from overseas are Lorena Redondo-Morata (Institut Pasteur de Lille); George R. Heath (University of Leeds); Carsten Beta (University of Potsdam); and Rakesh Das (National University of Singapore).

Speakers from Japan include Takeshi Fukuma, Director of Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University.

Program and information for registering
https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/5th-sympo/

List of abstracts
https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/5th-sympo-abstract/

About WPI nanoLSI Kanazawa University

Hiroe Yoneda
Vice Director of Public Affairs
WPI Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)
Kanazawa University
Kakuma-machi, Kanazawa 920-1192, Japan
Email: nanolsi-office@adm.kanazawa-u.ac.jp
Tel: +81 (76) 234-4550

About Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/

Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI), Kanazawa University is a research center established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The objective of this initiative is to form world-tier research centers. NanoLSI combines the foremost knowledge of bio-scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.

About Kanazawa University

http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 17 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa – a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 10,200 students including 600 from overseas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kanazawa-university-research-5th-nanolsi-symposium-on-1-2-march-2022-301485635.html

SOURCE Kanazawa University

