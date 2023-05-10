U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Kandi Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
·13 min read

  • Successful Pivot to Fully Electric Off-road Vehicles Continued to Boost Revenue

  • High Gross Margin Driven by Fully Electric Crossover Golf Carts

JINHUA, CHINA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues of $22.9 million compared to $24.9 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 94.0% to $20.8 million, compared to $10.7 million in the same period of 2022.

  • EV products and parts sales totaled $0.03 million, compared with $4.0 million total for the first quarter of 2022, attributed to the Company's shift in focus towards production of off-road vehicles with higher demand and better margins.

  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $0.1 million, compared with $2.1 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Battery exchange equipment and battery exchange service sales were $0.10 million, compared with $0.03 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Lithium-ion cells sales of $1.8 million compared to $8.0 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.01 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2022.

  • Working capital totaled $253.1 million as of March 31, 2023.

  • Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $238.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi commented, “We are pleased to report that sales of our off-road vehicles have significantly contributed to our overall revenue and gross margin. Our all-electric crossover golf cart has been successfully launched and well received by customers, enabling our company to maintain a strong growth momentum in the rapidly expanding market for all-electric off-road vehicles. As the trend towards electrification of off-road fuel vehicles continues globally, we will continue to introduce a variety of fully electric off-road vehicles. We are confident that we will achieve sustained growth in this field.”

Dr. Dong continued, “Our successful transition in the fully electric off-road vehicles demonstrates our commitment to innovation and development. We are confident in our continued focus on this market, which will not only bring significant financial benefits but also meaningful benefits in terms of environmental sustainability and social responsibility.”

Q1 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Y-o-Y%

Net Revenues

$22.9

$24.9

-8.2%

Gross Profit

$8.0

$2.4

236.4%

Gross Margin%

35.1%

9.6%

-

Net revenues of $22.9 million decreased by 8.2% from the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in sales of EV parts and products, as the Company saw a lower demand for EV and shifted its focus towards off-road vehicles and associated parts with surging demand. However, the year-over-year gross margins were higher, attributed to the higher-margin features of off-road vehicles particularly crossover golf carts.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Y-o-Y%

Operating Expenses

($10.3)

($8.1)

26.9%

Loss from Operations

($2.2)

($5.7)

-60.8%

Operating Margin%

-9.8%

-22.9%

-

Operating expenses amounted to $10.3 million, compared to $8.1 million during the corresponding period in 2022. The rise in operating expenses can be attributed to higher sales and marketing expenses, which is mainly due to increased commission offered for the sales of off-road vehicles, as well as higher shipping and related expenses due to larger exports to the US market. Additionally, the increase in OpEx was also driven by higher general and administrative expenses resulting from an increase in hires and increased storage fees due to a rise in inventories kept in the US.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Y-o-Y%

Net Income (Loss)

$0.6

($1.6)

136.8%

Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted

$0.01

($0.02)

-

Net income was $0.6 million, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million for the same period of 2022. The primary factor contributing to the rise in net income was the increase in gross profit, driven by a greater proportion of sales from off-road vehicles with larger gross margins.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-844-826-3035

  • International dial-in number: + 1-412-317-5195

  • Webcast and replay:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614390&tp_key=71bb235f2c

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,""expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

March 31,
2023

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

75,133,544

 

 

$

84,063,717

 

Restricted cash

 

62,949,702

 

 

 

66,976,554

 

Certificate of deposit

 

100,484,949

 

 

 

81,191,191

 

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,295,570 and $2,285,386 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

28,275,773

 

 

 

38,150,876

 

Inventories

 

47,303,083

 

 

 

40,475,366

 

Notes receivable

 

291,202

 

 

 

434,461

 

Other receivables

 

8,940,359

 

 

 

11,912,615

 

Prepayments and prepaid expense

 

3,227,740

 

 

 

2,970,261

 

Advances to suppliers

 

1,049,800

 

 

 

3,147,932

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

327,656,152

 

 

 

329,322,973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

95,606,862

 

 

 

97,168,753

 

Intangible assets, net

 

7,631,452

 

 

 

7,994,112

 

Land use rights, net

 

2,901,166

 

 

 

2,909,950

 

Construction in progress

 

232,485

 

 

 

199,837

 

Deferred tax assets

 

1,432,527

 

 

 

1,432,527

 

Long-term investment

 

145,630

 

 

 

144,984

 

Goodwill

 

33,301,291

 

 

 

33,178,229

 

Other long-term assets

 

10,568,944

 

 

 

10,630,911

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

151,820,357

 

 

 

153,659,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

479,476,509

 

 

$

482,982,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

31,681,798

 

 

$

35,321,262

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

11,696,505

 

 

 

14,131,414

 

Short-term loans

 

4,210,589

 

 

 

5,569,154

 

Notes payable

 

20,047,569

 

 

 

19,123,476

 

Income tax payable

 

850,729

 

 

 

1,270,617

 

Other current liabilities

 

6,024,221

 

 

 

6,089,925

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

74,511,411

 

 

 

81,505,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred taxes liability

 

1,378,372

 

 

 

1,378,372

 

Contingent consideration liability

 

2,164,000

 

 

 

1,803,000

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

548,418

 

 

 

602,085

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

4,090,790

 

 

 

3,783,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

78,602,201

 

 

 

85,289,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,678,730 and 77,668,730 shares issued and 74,190,171 and 74,180,171 outstanding at March 31,2023 and December 31,2022, respectively

 

77,679

 

 

 

77,669

 

Less: Treasury stock (3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 at both March 31,2023 and December 31,2022 )

 

(9,807,820

)

 

 

(9,807,820

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

452,376,828

 

 

 

451,373,645

 

Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

(16,368,875

)

 

 

(16,339,765

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(26,750,552

)

 

 

(28,333,239

)

TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

399,527,260

 

 

 

396,970,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

1,347,048

 

 

 

722,481

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

400,874,308

 

 

 

397,692,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

479,476,509

 

 

$

482,982,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET

$

22,862,108

 

 

$

24,891,404

 

REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES, NET

 

22,862,108

 

 

 

24,891,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF GOODS SOLD

 

(14,832,878

)

 

 

(22,504,241

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

8,029,230

 

 

 

2,387,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

(878,980

)

 

 

(1,140,586

)

Selling and marketing

 

(1,827,729

)

 

 

(1,193,699

)

General and administrative

 

(7,559,452

)

 

 

(5,756,531

)

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE

 

(10,266,161

)

 

 

(8,090,816

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

(2,236,931

)

 

 

(5,703,653

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

2,100,343

 

 

 

1,222,304

 

Interest expense

 

(173,370

)

 

 

(148,144

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(361,000

)

 

 

2,690,000

 

Government grants

 

620,404

 

 

 

244,098

 

Other income, net

 

266,465

 

 

 

43,782

 

TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET

 

2,452,842

 

 

 

4,052,040

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

215,911

 

 

 

(1,651,613

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX BENEFIT

 

379,546

 

 

 

32,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

595,457

 

 

 

(1,619,013

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

 

624,567

 

 

 

2,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS

 

(29,110

)

 

 

(1,616,056

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

1,582,687

 

 

 

1,009,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$

2,178,144

 

 

$

(609,202

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC

 

74,186,504

 

 

 

76,289,846

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED

 

75,095,595

 

 

 

76,289,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.02

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

 

Number of
Outstanding
Shares

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

Treasury
Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

 

 

Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

 

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

 

Total

 

Balance, December 31, 2021

 

77,385,130

 

 

$

77,385

 

 

$

(2,392,203

)

 

$

449,479,461

 

 

$

(4,216,102

)

 

$

251,786

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

443,200,327

 

Stock issuance and award

 

25,000

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

92,925

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

92,950

 

Stock buyback

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,570,324

)

 

 

(13,236

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,583,560

)

Capital contribution from shareholder

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,198,398

 

 

 

1,198,398

 

Net loss

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,616,056

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,957

)

 

 

(1,619,013

)

Foreign currency translation

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,009,811

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,009,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, March 31, 2022

 

77,410,130

 

 

$

77,410

 

 

$

(3,962,527

)

 

$

449,559,150

 

 

$

(5,832,158

)

 

$

1,261,597

 

 

$

1,195,441

 

 

$

442,298,913

 


 

Number of
Outstanding
Shares

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

Treasury
Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

 

 

Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

 

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

 

Total

 

Balance, December 31, 2022

 

77,668,730

 

 

$

77,669

 

 

$

(9,807,820

)

 

$

451,373,645

 

 

$

(16,339,765

)

 

$

(28,333,239

)

 

$

722,481

 

 

$

397,692,971

 

Stock issuance and award

 

10,000

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,290

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,300

 

Stock based compensation

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

980,893

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

980,893

 

Net income (loss)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(29,110

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

624,567

 

 

 

595,457

 

Foreign currency translation

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,582,687

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,582,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, March 31, 2023

 

77,678,730

 

 

$

77,679

 

 

$

(9,807,820

)

 

$

452,376,828

 

 

$

(16,368,875

)

 

$

(26,750,552

)

 

$

1,347,048

 

 

$

400,874,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

595,457

 

 

$

(1,619,013

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,051,089

 

 

 

3,294,499

 

Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

-

 

 

 

4,389

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

361,000

 

 

 

(2,690,000

)

Stock award and stock based compensation expense

 

1,003,818

 

 

 

22,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

6,275,418

 

 

 

5,197,268

 

Notes receivable

 

358,114

 

 

 

1,965,596

 

Inventories

 

(6,750,531

)

 

 

2,498,914

 

Other receivables and other assets

 

3,108,680

 

 

 

(790,486

)

Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses

 

1,865,040

 

 

 

1,425,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) In:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

6,097,620

 

 

 

3,088,095

 

Other payables and accrued liabilities

 

(2,752,663

)

 

 

(1,688,414

)

Notes payable

 

(5,413,459

)

 

 

(4,401,457

)

Income tax payable

 

(437,385

)

 

 

(119,559

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

7,362,198

 

 

$

6,188,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(562,717

)

 

 

(709,881

)

Payment for construction in progress

 

(72,188

)

 

 

(246,971

)

Certificate of deposit

 

(19,001,959

)

 

 

(15,759,448

)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(19,636,864

)

 

$

(16,716,300

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term loans

 

5,040,000

 

 

 

500,000

 

Repayments of short-term loans

 

(6,398,565

)

 

 

-

 

Contribution from non-controlling shareholder

 

-

 

 

 

803,732

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

-

 

 

 

(1,583,561

)

Net cash used in by financing activities

$

(1,358,565

)

 

$

(279,829

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$

(13,633,231

)

 

$

(10,807,688

)

Effect of exchange rate changes

$

676,206

 

 

$

352,415

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

$

151,040,271

 

 

$

168,676,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

138,083,246

 

 

$

158,220,734

 

-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

75,133,544

 

 

 

99,997,938

 

-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

62,949,702

 

 

 

58,222,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

$

17,433

 

 

$

5,496

 

Interest paid

$

99,960

 

 

$

37,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets

$

-

 

 

$

393,986

 