Kandiyohi County Board to discuss corrections, public works and zoning amid a busy agenda

Feb. 18—WILLMAR

— The

Kandiyohi County Board

agenda for Feb. 20 is heavy with presentations and requests for approval on a range of issues. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Appointed County Surveyor Matt Runke, of Bonnema Runke Stern Inc. Surveyors, will recommend the board approve an application for a $300,000 Public Land Survey System Preservation Grant. The PLSS is considered the foundation of the county's land boundary data. At each corner there is supposed to be a physical, certified monument, marking the boundaries of land parcels. In Kandiyohi County there are 3,016 of these corners, but only 22%, or 656, are certified. The grant, if awarded, will help certify more of these PLSS corners, a necessity when accurate data on parcel boundaries is necessary.

The Planning Commission is requesting board action on three conditional-use permits for solar projects in the county. The commission has recommended approval of all the permits with their conditions. The projects are located in Holland Township.

The board will be asked to consider a $1,000 investment into the My Town video series episode on Willmar/Kandiyohi County. The series, headed by former Twin Cities broadcaster Cory Hepola, will feature six Greater Minnesota communities and showcase how they are vibrant hubs for business and community. Investments from businesses and community leaders will help pay the $30,000 that is needed to be raised to help offset the production costs of the series. The Willmar Area Community Foundation, Willmar Lakes Area Vision 20240 and the Southwest Initiative Foundation have agreed to pay $15,000 of the bill.

Several county departments have collaborated on a joint grant application for funding to enhance rural justice coordination and community response to opioid misuse and mental health issues. If the grant is awarded, it will help fund new staff positions to address substance use and provide case management. The requesters are looking for the board's confirmation that if the grant is awarded it will be accepted and associated contracts approved.

The agenda also includes presentations from the Community Corrections department, an update on improvements at Big Kandi East County Park and a presentation on the Environmental Health program of the Kandiyohi-Renville Community Health Board.