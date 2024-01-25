Kandiyohi County EDC director Aaron Backman announces his impending retirement

Jan. 25—WILLMAR

— It was a silent, stunned board room that listened Thursday as Aaron Backman, executive director of the

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission,

announced his retirement during the EDC Joint Powers Board meeting.

"This has been a difficult decision for me, for I love this work," Backman told the board. "Next month will be my eight-year anniversary in this capacity. I will be 67 this summer. I believe I'm still pretty effective in my job responsibilities, and I'm in fairly good health. However, I think it's time to pass the torch to the next leader."

Backman's last offical day with the EDC will be July 31, 2024; he will be taking his accrued vacation time during the month of July.

Backman credited the team with whom he has worked during his last eight years for his success, pointing out the significant accomplishments that have taken place during his tenure. Those accomplishments include

Minnesota Highway 23

becoming a four-lane highway between Willmar and Interstate 94, the

Willmar Wye

railroad bypass project on the western edge of the city, the construction of the

FedEx

building in

Willmar's Industrial Park

and more than 700 housing units being built in Kandiyohi County.

Other accomplishments include successfully assisting more than 300 businesses and nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, garnering millions of dollars in grant money for things like extending broadband throughout unserved and underserved portions of the county, child care efforts and the creation of the

Elevate Community Business Academy,

which teaches business leadership skills to budding entrepreneurs.

"I do believe there are some excellent economic developers in Minnesota that will or should consider this position," Backman said as he recommended the EDC use a public sector executive recruitment agency to find the best candidates.

The board regretfully accepted Backman's retirement and approved beginning the process to find his replacement.