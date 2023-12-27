Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services working hard for the community it serves

Dec. 27—WILLMAR

— For the last five months, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Director

Caroline Chan

has been getting to know the ins and outs of the departments she now heads.

"It has been a fast and furious opportunity to get to know an incredible team and the incredible work that team does for the community," Chan told the

Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners

at its most recent meeting.

She gave an update on the work of the Public Health and Human Services departments over that time.

Chan explained that Health and Human Services tries to responsibly spend its tax levy dollars to help create safe and healthy communities for all county residents and provide oversight of the private sector in various capacities, all while never losing sight of one of its most important missions.

"We help protect our community's most vulnerable populations," Chan said in her Dec. 19 report.

Those populations include both children and adults through children's services, adult services, disability services, mental health, public health and economic assistance programs such as subsidized health insurance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Probably some of the best news to come out of HHS currently is that the number of children in out-of-home placement, for various reasons, has been trending downward. The current average is 87 per month, down from 120 per month in 2022. Chan says part of the reason is the extra support families are receiving from county children's services thanks to a change in structure at the department, additional staff and the use of opioid response funds from the state.

"It goes to speak to the significant increase in the up-front support through this new structure and the way the team is supporting natural supports around families versus social services only," Chan said. "We've been putting a lot of work up front, to make sure families are equipped for success long-term."

Chan said the team is excited about the lower numbers, but they also know it could change completely without warning. It remains important to support families as soon as they can.

"I don't want to sound ungrateful, but we still have work to do," Chan said. "It is certainly rewarding to see that the efforts made so far have made a significant impact for the children we serve and the families."

Kandiyohi County is dealing with an increase in cases involving vulnerable adults, however.

Minnesota law defines that population

generally as those residing in a facility or receiving licensed care services and anyone with a disability who requires assistance in personal care.

"We are seeing an increase in fraud," Chan said. "There is also more awareness of what people should be reporting."

Mental health services, both for children and adults, remain a high priority. The county provides services to seriously emotionally disturbed children and seriously and persistently mentally ill adults, making sure they don't fall through the cracks and getting them the help they need.

"Creating that catch basin for individuals and additional supports for those most at need in our community," Chan said.

It can be a challenge to help all those who require assistance because as the need grows, a shortage in providers continues to be a major issue. The county is working with other mental health service providers in hopes of finding new ways to respond to the growing need.

"I think that is a very forward-thinking approach," Chan said.

The county's Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program continues to be a bright spot in the county's Public Health Department, having received glowing remarks from the Minnesota Department of Health survey regarding the program. Chan said the county serves about 1,600 individuals a month on the program and hopes to increase those numbers, as to make sure every who qualifies for the program benefits from it.

To make sure county Health and Human Services can continue to do all the good work it does, Chan said a staff survey was conducted to see what kind of training staff felt would be helpful.

"Things that would make them feel more competent, equipped and confident in the work they do," Chan said.

Cultural diversity and technology training were mentioned on half of the survey responses, while other topics included leadership, presentation skills and performance management. Chan said the staff training program will really kick off in 2024.

"It is really staff-driven," Chan said. "Excited to see that take root."

Chan is also looking forward to seeing how several other projects and programs take off in 2024 and said she will keep the board abreast of what is happening.

"We really look forward to how we can continue to meet the needs of our community in new and innovative ways," Chan said.