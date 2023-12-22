Kandiyohi County unions successfully bargain for a 3% wage increase for the next three years

Dec. 22—WILLMAR

— Three union contracts for employees of Kandiyohi County were approved at the Dec. 19

Kandiyohi County Board

meeting, but not without concerns from at least one commissioner about the cost of the negotiated wage increases.

"We are looking at a very huge increase that we have never had that I recall in the county," said Commissioner Corky Berg, who voted against all three contracts.

Berg was the lone negative vote on all three of the contract votes.

The contracts for the county deputies, public safety telecommunicators (formerly known as dispatchers) and county human services employees all include 3% wage increases for the next three years, what used to be called cost of living adjustments.

These bumps in pay are in addition to the

one-time 5% across-the-board wage increase the county board approved in June

, plus the changes to the salary step schedule. The

step schedule was reduced from 15 steps to 10

, giving employees larger annual raises over a shorter period of time before they reach their position's maximum salary.

"Yes, these are large increases. Yes, we've done right by our staff," said Commissioner Steve Gardner. "And the reason we did those things is (because) we were not competitive on retention and attraction."

Berg, though, was nervous about the impact these wage jumps, along with other changes in the contracts dealing with vacation accrual and other items, will have on not only the 2024 budget, but going forward.

"It is still a salary cost, a benefit to our employees that we want to do, but it all adds up to the budget," Berg said. "And it has to be sustainable because a big portion of that is going back on the levy."

The contracts were negotiated over several weeks, with Gardner and Commissioner Roger Imdieke serving on the negotiating committee.

County Human Resources Director Connie Mort said that when talks began some members of the bargaining units had asked for even larger wage increases. She also said that looking at other counties that Kandiyohi County competes with for employees, a 3% increase should be very competitive with them.

With the union contracts approved, the 2024-2026 salary structure for non-union employees could also be completed and presented at the board meeting. It has been county policy that whatever annual wage adjustments union employees receive in their contracts, non-union employees also receive. The salary schedule, which included the one time 5% raise in 2024, plus the 3% annual increases for 2024, 2025 and 2026, was approved unanimously by the board.

There were a few testy moments during the board meeting, with Gardner voicing his opinion that the wage decisions done for 2024 were righting some wrongs from the past.

"What we really want to do is avoid the situation previous boards have put us in by not addressing properly increases that did not keep up with wage realities," Gardner said.

Imdieke said he took some umbrage to that comment, since he was on some of those previous boards. He feels that a lot of the issues facing the county today have their beginnings in the pandemic when many older workers decided just to retire.

"Largely, this is taking place as a result of the Great Retirement, and every industry in the country and every workforce is facing that," Imdieke said. "We have to face that, we do have to deal with it."

In comments to the West Central Tribune later in the day on Dec. 19, Gardner said he was disappointed that Berg hadn't got his questions answered prior to the meeting by contacting staff, instead of airing it all out at the meeting. Gardner admits it would have been helpful to get the contracts at the first meeting in December instead of a few days prior to the Dec. 19 meeting, but it is what it is.

"This wasn't done in a vacuum," Gardner said.

While Gardner said transparency is good, he didn't like the fact that staff seemed to have put on the spot by the questioning. He doesn't like "gotcha" questions, Gardner said.

"I was disappointed that our staff had to be put through the wringer a little bit," Gardner said. "They've worked really hard on these contracts and worked especially hard to put Kandiyohi County in a more competitive place to work for and continue to work for."

The commissioners also approved the updated employee handbook at the Dec. 19 meeting. What the board did not approve was a wage increase for themselves. While they had three raise options presented to them — a 3% increase, a 5% increase and a 5% plus 3% increase, exactly what staff got — they unanimously voted to keep their salary at $40,741. The chair receives an additional $1,000, while the vice-chair gets an extra $500.

Berg said he struggled with approving a wage increase for commissioners when they county was already spending so much in 2024.

"It is going to be hard to vote myself a raise," Berg said.

Gardner said commissioner salaries are just a drop in the county's $100 million 2024 budget, but the vote to keep their salaries the same sends a message to employees.

"We are signaling that we are putting staff first," Gardner said.