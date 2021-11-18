U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,696.70
    +8.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,893.46
    -37.59 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,957.43
    +35.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,383.10
    +6.09 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    +0.0040 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3420
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,869.48
    -1,012.80 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.57
    -28.36 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.63
    -24.57 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     
JOBS:

Another 268,000 individuals filed new unemployment claims last week

New weekly jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected but still eked out a new pandemic-era low

Kandji pulls in $100M Series C on $800M valuation, up 10x since last year

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Kandji, the startup building an Apple device management business, has been doing pretty well for itself with rapdily growing revenue, a fat valuation and lots of investment capital rolling in. Today, the company announced a $100 million Series C on an $800 million valuation, up 10x in the last year when the company did its $21 million Series A. It quickly followed with a $60 million Series C last April.

Tiger Global led today's investment with participation from Definition, Frontline Ventures and existing investors First Round Capital, Greycroft, Felicis Ventures, The Spruce House Partnership, B Capital Group, SVB Capital and Okta Ventures. Kandji has raised over $188 million, according to the company, with $181 million coming since last October.

The company offers medium-to-large businesses a way to manage their Apple devices and he says that the pandemic and working from home really drove inbound customer interest. In fact, revenue has grown over 700 percent in the last year, according to founder and CEO Adam Pettit.

Part of that is the result of growth in Europe, which has led to the startup opening a London office and that part of their market contributing substantially to the revenue mix. "We just launched operations in Europe. We [opened an office in] London, and we're going to be rapidly hiring there," he said. "And the catalyst for that was really interesting. We do very little to no marketing internationally, but we've seen that over the last year, roughly 25% of our top line revenues comes internationally."

He is also seeing bigger customers more generally, who are becoming more comfortable that Kandji is in it for the long haul with this level of investment. "We've been adding larger and larger customers as we've been around longer, and our customers are getting comfortable that we're here to stay," he said. "In order to manage those [larger] customers pre- and post- sales, you need more sophisticated teams. We've been building that out over the last six months."

Pettit says that they have over 1000 companies using the platform, and grew from 40 employees at the start of the year to over 250 today, and he hopes to get to 400 by next year. Last year when I spoke to him around the Series C, Pettit talked about how important it was to build a diverse and inclusive culture, and that it started with recruiting. He says that commitment has not wavered.

"We actually do a number of different things to expand the reach of our pipeline, making sure we're moving outside of our normal networks to grab candidates that would not otherwise be available to us. The other thing that's been great for [building diversity] for us, and I'd imagine for a lot of other companies, is being able to hire remotely means that we're not targeting one specific market. And so that [really helps] for increasing the diversity of our hiring pipelines," he said.

While the company has offices in San Diego and London, Pettit says his is a remote first company and he intends to keep it that way moving forward.

Apple introduces device management solution aimed at small business

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco stock falls after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre provides the numbers to know from Cisco's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Should You Buy Novavax Before Its U.S. Regulatory Filing?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have gained about 50% so far this year. Investors frowned as Novavax delayed the submission of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to regulators more than once. Now, it looks like things are back on track for the biotech company.

  • Why PayPal Stock Slumped Today

    Shares of e-payments specialist PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 5.2% in 2:10 p.m. EST trading Wednesday afternoon. You can blame Bernstein for that. In a note out this morning, investment banker Bernstein cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform (i.e., buy) to market perform (i.e., don't buy), and cut its price target on the stock more than 15% to $220 per share.

  • Warren Buffett scored 3,000% gains on this electric car maker way before the Rivian frenzy — here are 3 EV stocks still flying under Wall Street's radar

    The Oracle of Omaha turned millions into billions without relying on Tesla or Rivian.

  • NVIDIA rises after reporting earnings

    The computer component and GPU specialists report Q3 2022 earnings amid a worldwide chip shortage. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre goes in depth with the company's earnings and their moves in the omniverse.

  • This Surging Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain

    As a result, the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has shot up remarkably in the past month, while shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have also got a new lease of life after being beaten down for most of the year. Gloomy forecasts about the health of the memory industry have weighed on Micron stock in 2021, but the recent rally indicates that the chipmaker may be gaining investor confidence once again. Let's look at the reasons why the latest surge in Micron Technology stock could be here to stay.

  • Better Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has taken the stock market by storm as investors flock to electric vehicle (EV) companies in search of growth. Here, we'll compare luxury sedan automaker, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and electric sedan and SUV maker, Nio (NYSE: NIO) to determine which is the better buy now. Daniel Foelber (Lucid Group): Lucid reported its first quarter as a public company on Monday.

  • Chicago-Style IPO Takes A Deep-Dish Dive On Earnings Miss

    Portillo's missed views with its Q3 earnings early Thursday, the restaurant's first since its trading debut last month.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Is Sinking 34% Today

    Shares of Brazil's digital payments technologist StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) sank 34% Wednesday as of 12:40 p.m. ET. Revenue of 1.47 billion Brazilian reais ($270 million) was up 57% year over year, but the fintech company reported a 1.26 billion reais ($230 million) net loss due to a write-down on fair value of investments. Stone's investment write-down is due to its investment in Banco Inter.

  • Here’s How Markets Might React If Biden Picks Lael Brainard as Fed Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- A decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to nominate Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve chair instead of Jerome Powell could provide a narrow window of opportunity for traders in rates and foreign-exchange markets -- even if the shock wears off relatively quickly.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Und

  • Barclays initiates coverage of Tilray, Cronos and Canopy Growth

    Barclays analyst Guarav Jain on Thursday initiated coverage of three cannabis stocks but said their businesses are limited by the relatively small size of the legal market in Canada. Barclays launched overage of Tilray and Cronos with an underweight rating and price targets of $10 and $5.50 respectively. Barclays also initiated coverage of Canopy Growth with a price target of $14 and a equal weight rating. Canada will account for about 30% of Canopy's and Tilray's operating enterprise value, and

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stock investing has proven to be a profitable strategy since the Great Recession of 2007-09. Worries about rising inflation, supply chain difficulties, and labor shortages seem to be weighing down many of these stocks. One such tailwind is the digital transformation of the global economy, especially as the ongoing pandemic begins to wane.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Sea Limited Stock?

    Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock price dipped 4% on Nov. 16 after the Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue surged 122% year over year to $2.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Tumbling After a Bad Earnings Miss and Slashed Sales Outlook

    Sales and earnings at the Chinese e-commerce giant fall well short of Wall Street's expectations. Full-year sales will be far lower than previously guided.

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According to Daryl Smith’s Kayak Investment Partners

    In this piece, we will take a look at 10 tech stocks to buy according to Daryl Smith’s Kayak Investment Partners. If you want to skip the bottom five stocks, then head on over to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According to Daryl Smith’s Kayak Investment Partners. Kayak Investment Partners LLC is an investment management […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Businesses Anybody Can Understand

    If you like simple businesses with high yields, then this sector is worth examining. And these are three of the best names to focus on.

  • Alibaba Outlook Disappoints After China Slowdown Hurt Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slashed its outlook for fiscal 2022 revenue after intensifying competition and dwindling consumer spending depressed growth at China’s top e-commerce firm.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Plane

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio: 'Misery and turbulence' ahead after inflation hits 31-year high — here are 3 shockproof stocks he's leaning on now

    'The king of hedge funds' says the US is on the wrong path. But he likes these stocks.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 522% to 21,551% by 2023

    Leading the charge is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's largest digital currency by market cap has increased in value from $0.0008 (that's eight-hundredths of a penny) at the beginning of July 2010, to a peak of more than $68,000 per coin. For those of you keeping score at home, Bitcoin has delivered a greater than 8,000,000,000% return since its debut.

  • Alibaba stock slammed after earnings fall short, company cuts forecast

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were off more than 7% in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce giant fell short of expectations with its latest financial results.