U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.01
    +165.44 (+4.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,454.06
    +940.12 (+2.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,963.29
    +610.11 (+5.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,857.85
    +97.45 (+5.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.65
    +0.82 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.10
    +36.40 (+2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    +0.0153 (+1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8520
    -0.2990 (-7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1664
    +0.0303 (+2.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9050
    -4.5050 (-3.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,763.76
    +607.30 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.09
    +37.80 (+9.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.24
    +74.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Kandou’s CEO Dr. Amin Shokrollahi and CFO Jeff Winzeler to Participate at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2022

Kandou Bus
·2 min read
Kandou Bus
Kandou Bus

Will Present Kandou Vision, Product Offerings in One-on-One or Group Meetings with Interested Investors Throughout the Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Kandou’s Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO
What: Will present the Kandou vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions in one-on-one or small group meetings with interested investors at the Morgan Stanley European Technology Media & Telecom Conference 2022
When: Wednesday, November 16, to Friday, November 18
Where: Hotel Arts, Barcelona Marina 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain

The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
The three-day in-person Morgan Stanley European Technology Media & Telecom Conference 2022 will feature more than 100 of the world’s leading technology media and telecom companies. Designed to provide first-hand insight into corporate strategy, positioning, financial results and growth objectives, it offers one-on-one and small group meetings during the entire duration of the conference.

About Dr. Amin Shokrollahi
Dr. Shokrollahi, one of Switzerland’s most inspiring entrepreneurs, is an internationally recognized expert on data transmission. His accomplishments include being Chief Scientist of Digital Fountain, a company specializing in the transmission of data on unreliable networks acquired by Qualcomm. Dr. Shokrollahi invented Raptor codes, a class of codes standardized by 3GPP, DVB, IPTV among other standards bodies and Chord™ Signaling, the transmission technology which started Kandou. He also is the recipient of several IEEE awards and medals.

About Jeff Winzeler
Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Israel and Malaysia. Prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Inc., and International DisplayWorks, securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement and investor relations.

About Kandou
Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB® and PCIe® applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:
Website: www.kandou.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/
Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

For more information, contact:

 

Jason de Kauwe

Nanette Collins

 

Director of Marketing at Kandou

Public Relations for Kandou

 

dkauwe@kandou.com

nanette@nvc.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast.

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Tilray Brands Is Partnering With Another U.S. Cannabis Company

    If you're looking to invest in Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), these are the terms you should get accustomed to hearing frequently as the company focuses on growing its presence across the globe. In an effort to hit $4 billion in annual sales by fiscal 2024, Tilray is looking for ways to quickly expand its top line via partnerships and acquisitions since it isn't likely to reach that target by just growing organically. The company has already partnered with multiple cannabis businesses, and this month, added another to the list: Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF).

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.

  • Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

    E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • 10 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Edgio (EGIO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Edgio (EGIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 5.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$188.6m (up 31% from 3Q 2021...

  • Netflix's Free Cash Flow Is About to Explode

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a big turning point in its history as a company. After years of building up a massive catalog of original and licensed content, spending more and more money every year to do so, Netflix is finally happy with its level of content spending. In other words, management doesn't think spending more on content will move the needle enough on subscribers and engagement to make the extra outlay worthwhile.

  • Is It Time to Sell Unity Stock as Losses Increase?

    In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) third-quarter earnings, which were a mixed bag. The company reported double-digit growth, but losses accelerated as well. Is it time to double down or time to sell?  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]