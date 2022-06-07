U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.80
    -1.63 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,904.93
    -10.85 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.56
    +0.19 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.05
    +12.17 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.26
    +0.76 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.60
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    -0.0700 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2582
    +0.0053 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5640
    +0.6630 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,822.72
    -1,484.16 (-4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.70
    +8.06 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.45
    -7.77 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Kandou Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance

Kandou Bus
·2 min read
Kandou Bus
Kandou Bus

Membership Provides Platform for Collaboration, Innovation to Accelerate Industry Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today joined the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

“GSA is a valuable element of the semiconductor industry ecosystem, helping to promote its strategic importance on the global stage,” comments Amin Shokrollahi, CEO and founder of Kandou. “We view joining GSA as a critically vital component of our strategy for forming relationships and expanding our market reach as we move through the next phase of our company growth.”

“We welcome Kandou to GSA,” remarks Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Its status as a market leader in high-speed, low-power, chip-to-chip communications will be valuable to our executive-level events that support the growth and innovation of the semiconductor industry.”

GSA brings together the expanding ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. As a member of the GSA, Kandou will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About GSA
GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

About Kandou
Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:
Website: www.kandou.com 
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/
Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

For more information, contact:

Jeff McGuire

Nanette Collins

VP Business Development at Kandou

Public Relations for Kandou

(303) 903-9244

(617) 437-1822

jeff@kandou.com

nanette@nvc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Went Wild Today

    Investors in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing the wave Monday afternoon as shares of the cybersecurity expert surge 5.2% in afternoon trading, 2:20 p.m. ET. This morning, investment megabank Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to "overweight" (a compliment on Wall Street that means the stock is predicted to do better than its market) and raised their price target to $215 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. Morgan Stanley praised CrowdStrike as the "leading cybersecurity franchise" in a growing market with "durable" demand for cybersecurity.

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy? The argument for buying Novavax is that in the near term it'll be raking in global sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which will continue to get approved for use in more and more jurisdictions.

  • Apple Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have taken a hit this year, falling more than 13% as of this writing. This pullback in the tech company's shares is arguably a great opportunity for investors to consider starting a position in the stock or adding to their stake. Investors following Apple know that the company is a cash-printing machine.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Yes, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is facing extreme inflation. This is the crux of the reason P&G shares are down more than 10% just since April and trading back to where they were priced as of November. What investors may not be fully appreciating, however, is how resilient consumers' loyalty to P&G's brands is.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock tanked Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped...

  • Target’s Bloated Inventory Spurs Another Profit Outlook Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. cut its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down items and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealSoaring

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    He's undoubtedly the best investor, but that doesn't mean every one of his picks is right for you right now.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Kohl’s Jumps on Talks With Franchise Group on $8 Billion Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. rose after saying it’s in exclusive talks about a potential $8 billion takeover deal from Franchise Group Inc., the owner of Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Ou

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]