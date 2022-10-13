U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.96 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    +0.0068 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0231 (+2.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1800
    +0.3190 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.57
    +224.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Kane Biotech to Present at Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Forum

Kane Biotech Inc.
·2 min read
Kane Biotech Inc.
Kane Biotech Inc.

Company presenting technologies for improving patient outcomes in wound care

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announces that the Company will be presenting at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall forum.

The conference will take place on October 13-16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is intended to connect the entire wound care team fostering inclusivity, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. During this conference, Kane Biotech will present along with other important voices in the Biotech and Wound Care sectors.

“I’m excited that Kane Biotech is presenting its technologies to the wound care community and believe they will be well-received and embraced by practitioners as the premium standard for wound care products. Wound healing is significantly impacted by biofilm formation, and our DispersinB® Hydrogel and coactiv+® Antimicrobial Hydrogel have shown great potential to promote wound healing,” stated Dr. Gregory Schultz, Chief Scientific Officer of Kane Biotech.

About SAWC

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall meeting (SAWC Fall) serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team—physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (74 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information:

 

 

 

 

 

Marc Edwards

Ray Dupuis

Nicole Sendey

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations/PR

Kane Biotech Inc

Kane Biotech Inc

Kane Biotech Inc

medwards@kanebiotech.com

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

nsendey@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.


Recommended Stories

  • Relmada Tanks After 'Paradoxical Results' Undermine Depression Drug; Axsome Surges

    Relmada stock crashed Thursday after its depression treatment failed a final-phase test, helping bolster rival Axsome. AXSM stock surged.

  • FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

    On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Amphetamine mixed salts, including Adderall, are FDA-approved for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The FDA says that while there is a shortage, there are alternative therapies, including the extended-release version of amphetamine mixed salts that are available to health care professionals.

  • GSK, Pfizer Duel Over RSV Vaccine Is Heating Up

    U.K. drug maker GSK reported partial results from a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine trial that appear to be at least competitive with Pfizer's latest data.

  • Pfizer’s New Omicron-Targeting Booster Produces Strong Immune Response

    The preliminary data results are the first from human testing of the shots in people at least 18 years old.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    Investors often favor that industry during tough times because its earnings are less at risk -- patients can't do without the products these companies sell. Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have actually been climbing this year, and it doesn't look as if those trends will end any time soon. Axsome Therapeutics attracted investors' attention as it moved closer to product commercialization.

  • Is Incyte Building a Vitiligo Empire?

    A recent acquisition could pair nicely with the commercial infrastructure being built for the recently-approved Opzelura.

  • Bankrupt Zosano Sells Its Drug Delivery Tech That Once Partnered With Pharma Giants

    Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited acquired the assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation. The sale was part of the customary proceedings after Zosano filed for bankruptcy in June. The assets acquired include intellectual property, license agreements, and manufacturing equipment. They also include Zosano's proprietary microneedle array patch (MAP) intradermal drug delivery system, including a reusable applicator, solid-coated microneedle array patch technology, product packaging, methods for formulation

  • 4 Biotech Stocks With Huge Incoming Catalysts

    All four of these drugmakers are expecting important FDA approval decisions over the next few months.

  • GSK respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Phase 3 trial meets primary endpoint

    GSK PLC said Thursday that a Phase 3 trial of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate for adults aged over 60 years met its primary endpoint.

  • Does Biogen's Recent Win Make It a Must-Buy Stock?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) soared late last month after the company again received positive results around one of its Alzheimer's treatments. It wasn't Aduhelm this time, but a new promising treatment called lecanemab, which the company is hoping can slow down the disease. Does the price jump signal a turnaround for Biogen, and is now the time to buy shares of the healthcare company before its value rises even further?

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Potential Catalysts on the Way

    Both drugmakers have been outperforming the market -- which may continue if they earn important regulatory approvals soon.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: FDA Oks Omicron Jabs for Kids, MRK, MRNA Partner for Cancer Jab

    FDA grants emergency approval to Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna's (MRNA) Omicron BA.4, BA.5 adapted COVID-19 booster for use in kids. Merck (MRK) and Moderna to jointly develop an mRNA-based cancer vaccine.

  • Moderna In-Licenses Autolus' Technology For mRNA-Based Cancer Therapeutics

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has exercised its option to license Autolus Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ: AUTL) proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics. This follows an original agreement with Moderna announced in August 2021, granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus' proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets for incorporation in certain mRNA therapeutics. Related: Moderna Shares Are

  • Pfizer and Moderna Stocks Jump After FDA Grants Emergency Use of Boosters for Children

    The regulator granted emergency-use authorization for children as young as five to receive the Covid-19 vaccines. Stock in Pfizer and Moderna gained.

  • Moderna Surges As Merck Inks Deal To Co-Develop Personalized Cancer Vaccine Treatment

    Merck opted Wednesday to help Moderna develop a personalized cancer vaccine based on messenger RNA technology, and MRNA stock rocketed.

  • Moderna Jumps as Merck Extends Partnership on Cancer Vaccine

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc. rose the most in two months after Merck & Co. said it would exercise an option to maintain its partnership with the biotech company on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseAlex Jones Must Pay $9

  • Mighty Mitochondria: This Company is Developing A Novel Drug for Kidney Disease By Targeting The Powerhouse Of Human Cells

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Dice Therapeutics Aces Psoriasis Study and Stock Surges. What's Next?

    Investors for months were anxiously awaiting the first-ever clinical data from Dice Therapeutics . The company's lead drug candidate, DC-806, aced a small phase 1 study focused on psoriasis. No development-derailing side effects for any dose levels tested occurred.

  • Moderna, Merck to jointly develop cancer vaccine

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Merck and Moderna after Moderna announced the joint development and potential sale of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine.

  • Merck opts to develop, sell cancer vaccine with Moderna

    Moderna's experimental vaccine is being tested in combination with Merck's blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Keytruda, in a mid-stage trial to treat patients with melanoma. With the size of the COVID-19 vaccine market expected to contract in subsequent years from the levels seen in 2021, Moderna has been pinning its hopes on its non-COVID vaccines which includes influenza and respiratory syncytial virus shots. The cancer vaccine is tailored for each patient to generate T-cells, a key part of the body's immune response, based on the specific mutational signature of a tumor.