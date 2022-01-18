Kane Russell Coleman Logan Appoints Robert LeMay as New Chair of the Board of Directors and adds John Kane as Board Member

KRCL Director Robert LeMay has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors and John Kane has been added as the firm’s newest board member.

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan announces that Robert N. LeMay has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the firm. LeMay is a well-known commercial litigation attorney in the firm’s Dallas office and has been with KRCL for nearly 30 years.

“It’s truly an honor to be asked to serve in this leadership capacity as the firm enters its 30th anniversary year. I’ve been with KRCL since the firm’s earliest days and I’ve been part of every phase of the firm’s growth and success. I’m excited to lead the charge into this year of celebration – we have some big things planned as we look to the firm’s next 30 years,” said Robert LeMay, Managing Director and Chair of the Board at KRCL.

KRCL has also added Director John J. Kane to the Board of Directors. Kane joined the firm out of law school in 2009 and has emerged as a top Dallas bankruptcy litigator. He has played an important role in the firm’s efforts to give back to the community as past-committee chair of Project Make a Difference, KRCL’s charitable donation and volunteerism committee and is currently an active member of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. John also serves on the Dallas Bar Association’s Equality Committee and Membership Subcommittee and as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Robert LeMay is an ideal choice to serve as Chair of the Board at this stage of KRCL's growth. The Firm’s 30th anniversary is a pivotal moment in our history and Robert has been an integral part of the Firm from almost the very beginning,” said Joe Coleman, a founding director of the Firm. "Robert is perfect to continue the successful legacy plan the Firm embarked upon over two years ago. We truly appreciate Karen Cox for serving incredibly well as our inaugural Board Chair.“ Joe Coleman added,” I also couldn’t be more proud to have John Kane join the KRCL Board of Directors. Despite practicing law for less than 15 years, John is one of the most respected lawyers in the Firm and is exactly what is needed to continue our Firm's dedication to the next generation. I know and he’ll do a phenomenal job in this important role.”

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, KRCL is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. The firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

