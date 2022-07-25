Kansas City Business Journal Names Cingulate’s Louis G. Van Horn a 2022 Chief Financial Officer of the Year

Cingulate Inc.

KC Business Veteran, Two-Time Award Winner, Helped Lead Cingulate to 2021 IPO

KANSAS CITY, Kan., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Lou Van Horn, has been named a 2022 CFO of the Year by the Kansas City Business Journal. The milestone marks the second time that Lou has received the honor.



Lou was among 16 CFOs representing the best in financial management and have proven themselves invaluable to their companies and organizations. A panel of independent judges selected this year’s honorees who were celebrated at a special ceremony July 22 at the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

“Lou’s character, expertise, and principle driven leadership make him one of the best CFOs in our industry,” said Shane J. Schaffer, Cingulate Chairman and CEO. “His dedication, loyalty, and values make me proud to call him a good friend.”

Lou, who helped take Cingulate public in 2021 on Nasdaq, expressed gratitude to the Kansas City Business Journal, adding that he and the Cingulate team are excited about the economic future of the region.

“I am deeply humbled by this great honor,” Lou commented. “Kansas City is such a special place to live and work, and while the past two years have presented unique challenges and difficult economic circumstances to businesses and CFOs nationwide, Cingulate could not be more excited about the future or more proud to call Kansas City home. This community remains one of the best places in the entire Midwest to do business.”

About Louis G. Van Horn

Lou is a strategic finance leader with over 35 years of experience serving in executive leadership roles across various industries including pharmaceutical companies as well as global accounting firms.

Prior to joining Cingulate, Lou was Executive Vice President and CFO at Store Financial Services, LLC. During his tenure he led the finance organization, while also, at points, serving as Chief Operating Officer and on the board of directors. Prior to this, Lou was Vice President & Comptroller for Kansas City Southern, a NYSE company, for 16 years. Earlier in his career, he held finance and accounting roles at Shell Oil Company, Yellow Freight Systems and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Lou has extensive corporate and not-for-profit board experience and was also recognized by the Kansas City Business Journal as CFO of the Year in 2012.



About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City.

For more information visit Cingulate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature.

These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

