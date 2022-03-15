U.S. markets closed

Kansas City Life Announces Retirement of R. Philip Bixby

·2 min read
  • KCLI

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Philip Bixby, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that he will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer effective during the April 25, 2022, meeting of the Board of Directors, at which time his successor will be elected.

Mr. Bixby has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2005 and will continue to serve in that role. He joined the Company in 1977, working his way through various positions from entry level employee to management. He has served as a Director of the Company since 1985 and became President and Chief Executive Officer in 1998.

Under Mr. Bixby's 24 years of leadership, the Company has continued to grow and provide Security Assured for millions of policyholders. Kansas City Life celebrated its 125th year in business on May 1, 2020.

Mr. Bixby stated, "It has been my privilege to work with the great people of Kansas City Life for the last 45 years, and an honor to serve as President since 1998. I am proud of all that we have accomplished during that time. These are challenging times for our industry, but I know we will continue forward with the same resolve and strength as we have shown for the last 127 years."

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-retirement-of-r-philip-bixby-301503500.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance

