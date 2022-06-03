U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

Kansas City Market Receives New Rally House Store

·2 min read

BELTON, Mo., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House remains on a path of extraordinary growth as it welcomes a new store in Belton, MO. This new location takes the family-owned sports and merchandise retailer to a new corner of the Kansas City market, providing a larger pool of area fans with sports apparel and locally inspired merchandise. Customers can find everything from Kansas City-themed products to team gear for the Chiefs, Royals, and Missouri Tigers.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)
Rally House originated in the Kansas City area with a handful of stores before steadily growing into a nationally recognized retailer, making this location particularly meaningful to the company. "There's a unique bond between Rally House and all the incredible fans throughout Kansas City," describes District Manager Hanna Wilson. "That's why we're pumped to open this new store in Belton and help all these awesome people express their love for the city and its teams!"

Customers visiting Rally House Belton will have access to an array of high-quality apparel and accessories from top-rated brand names, including New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and Nike. Additionally, this store keeps numerous fan-favorite pro and college teams in stock, like the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC, Missouri Tigers, Missouri State Bears, and the UCM Mules.

Kansas City boasts a wide range of iconic businesses and topics. Thankfully, Rally House Belton offers an expansive selection of localized merchandise ideal for showcasing hometown pride. Shoppers will find products for esteemed Kansas City establishments and themes like Boulevard Brewing, Arthur Bryant's Barbeque, and The Roasterie.

Rally House wants every customer to have a simple and fun shopping experience. Apart from phenomenal customer service at Rally House Belton, there's also a broad selection of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com that can be shipped to any state.

Stay informed on store news by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-belton or follow Rally House Belton on Facebook (@RallyHouseBelton) and Rally House Kansas City on Instagram (@rally_kc).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

Media Contact: 
Hanna Wilson, District Manager
hwilson@rallyhouse.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-market-receives-new-rally-house-store-301561076.html

SOURCE Rally House

