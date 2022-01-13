U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -0.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    -0.4760 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,651.61
    -1,264.51 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine continues to grow faculty with addition of Eustaquio Abay II, MD, FACS; Nicholas Wohlgemuth, Ph.D. and Lawrence Zoller, Ph.D.

·2 min read

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM) at Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC), currently under construction in downtown Wichita, recently appointed three additions to its faculty: Eustaquio Abay II, MD, FACS, clinical faculty; Nicholas Wohlgemuth, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences and Lawrence Zoller, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences.

(PRNewsfoto/Kansas Health Science Center)
(PRNewsfoto/Kansas Health Science Center)

Eustaquio Abay II, MD, FACS, clinical faculty, is a leader of local and national medical and civic organizations. A clinician, surgeon, and teacher, he is committed to medical education, advances in medicine and excellence in the art and practice of medicine. Dr. Abay founded both the Kansas Spine Hospital, as part of a Neuroscience Center of Excellence in the region, and the Abay Neuroscience Center, which is the biggest private neurosurgery group in the state of Kansas.

Nicholas Wohlgemuth, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences, spent the past decade as a teacher and scholar, most recently as visiting assistant professor in the Department of Biology at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. For the past five years, he was also a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Infectious Diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Dr. Wohlgemuth is a published author, experienced presenter, and dedicated member of professional organizations.

Lawrence Zoller, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences, comes to KansasCOM as professor emeritus from the UNLV School of Dental Medicine. In his 48 years of teaching, Dr. Zoller has covered anatomy, histology, neuroanatomy, head and neck anatomy for graduate practicing dentists, endocrinology, and reproduction and sexuality. A published author, committee member and presenter, Dr. Zoller has received numerous awards for teaching excellence from both Boston University School of Dental Medicine and UNLV School of Dental Medicine.

The KansasCOM campus is currently under construction to transform 116,000 square feet of the iconic building at 217 E. Douglas Ave. in the heart of downtown Wichita. Nearing completion, the campus features clean inspirational design, innovative state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

About Kansas Health Science Center
Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. Opening the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to health care. Learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-college-of-osteopathic-medicine-continues-to-grow-faculty-with-addition-of-eustaquio-abay-ii-md-facs-nicholas-wohlgemuth-phd-and-lawrence-zoller-phd-301460938.html

SOURCE Kansas Health Science Center

Recommended Stories

  • The Journey To Rewrite Human DNA Is About To Get Wild, Thanks To These CRISPR Stocks

    CRISPR stocks will face make-or-break moments in 2022 as Big Pharma joins their quest to cure serious diseases with gene editing technology.

  • Student-Loan Processor Navient to Cancel $1.7 Billion of Debts

    The large student-loan processor will cancel the debt of 66,000 borrowers, totaling $1.7 billion, in an agreement with 40 state attorneys general.

  • HTBX: RapidVax Unveiled; Elusys Acquisition

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:HTBX READ THE FULL HTBX RESEARCH REPORT Since Our Last Update Since our last update, Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has announced several major developments including the unveiling of Heat’s RapidVax novel cellular vaccine platform, a planned acquisition of Elusys Therapeutics, and new PTX-35 preclinical data in organ transplantation. Heat also looks forward

  • These Are the 3 Main Symptoms of the Omicron Variant

    The omicron coronavirus symptoms you should watch out for and how to know if you have the omicron variant.

  • With drug launch plan, East Bay company pivots back to the start after FDA rejection

    The company's drug was rejected this summer for one condition, so it plans to launch in the second quarter in another condition.

  • MBA Jobs Report 2021: Strong Numbers From 5 More Top-25 B-Schools

    Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business reported sharp rises in job offers and acceptances from its Class of 2021 MBAs, while salaries and signing bonuses were also up. Courtesy photo What a difference a ... The post MBA Jobs Report 2021: Strong Numbers From 5 More Top-25 B-Schools appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Sources Claim Wendy Williams Had A Drunken Episode That Caused Her To Strip Naked In Front Of Manager And Others

    Sources claim that when Williams' manager and close friends came to her home to check on her, she was intoxicated and belligerent and ended up being hospitalized.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Enters The CRISPR Field In A Big Way?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after inking a deal with Beam Therapeutics for its CRISPR technology, base editing? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were skyrocketing 40.2% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. BioCryst announced preliminary net revenue for hereditary angioedema (HAE) drug Orladeyo of $45.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, BioCryst stated that it has begun enrolling patients in two pivotal clinical studies evaluating its experimental oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX990, in treating rare genetic disease paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

  • Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated amid a Covid-19 surge, rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Bl

  • Spotify Must ‘Take Action’ to Block Joe Rogan’s Podcast COVID Misinformation, Health Professionals Urge

    Joe Rogan, who hosts the most-listened to podcast on Spotify, has become a public health menace by repeatedly promoting falsehoods about COVID on his show, according to a group of doctors and health professionals. More than 260 doctors, nurses, scientists, health professionals and academics, in a Jan. 10 open letter to Spotify, called on the […]

  • Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for large businesses, allows it for health care workers

    The U.S. Supreme Court issued two highly anticipated rulings on Thursday, temporarily blocking a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers but allowing a separate rule applying only to health care workers.

  • Why Cortexyme Stock Imploded in 2021

    The clinical-stage drugmaker's shares imploded last year in response to the failure of its lead Alzheimer's disease candidate atuzaginstat in a combined phase 2/3 study. Specifically, atuzaginstat reportedly missed both of its co-primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 Gain trial as a treatment for mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer's disease. Since announcing these disappointing trial results late last year, Cortexyme has said that it plans to trial the drug yet again.

  • Cannabis Compounds Prevented Coronavirus Spread In Lab Study

    Tiny molecules in three acid compounds found in hemp prevent coronavirus from infecting human cells, an Oregon State University study found.

  • Make sure your aging parents have the right health care—and that they don’t get scammed

    Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents with Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. “You can’t go into it thinking it’s really easy,” says Melinda Caughill, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, which offers guidance on Medicare. “People should not make their first stop an insurance agent or an insurance company,” Caughill says.

  • ‘I Know Data’: Texas School Board Member Goes on Racist Rant About Black Teachers

    Cypress-Fairbanks ISD via YouTubeParents and community members have called for a Houston school board trustee to resign after he savagely critiqued Black teachers during a racist rant at a school board meeting. Scott Henry of the Cypress Independent School District (CFISD) blamed students’ poor grades and low graduation rates on Black teachers and said diversity efforts were frivolous in comments that left lawmakers, activists, and parents aghast.In a school board meeting on Jan. 10, Onika Mayer

  • ‘Put Ya’ Lighters Up’: New Study Finds Cannabis Could Block COVID-19 From Entering The Body

    A new study suggests that there may be some special health benefits hidden in cannabis plants that could help to block COVID-19

  • ALZN: Coordinated Offensive on Alzheimer’s Disease

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ALZN Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is a feared diagnosis that afflicts many older individuals, particularly women and those with a genetic predisposition for the condition. AD is so frightening in large part because there have been no effective treatments approved for it, despite a dramatic need. With near six million Americans living with AD, growing to an anticipated

  • Disney seeks early permits for new Flamingo Crossings AdventHealth facility

    Walt Disney World and AdventHealth expect to break ground in March for a freestanding emergency department at Flamingo Crossings. Walt Disney Imagineering on Jan. 10 applied for a permit for a new 19,522-square-foot, freestanding Flamingo Crossings emergency department building and parking lot, according to records. The facility will be directly north of Disney's new 1,323-unit Flamingo Crossings Village housing complex, which caters to Disney workers including Disney College Program participants.

  • ‘After-School Satan Club’ planned at Illinois elementary school. District explains why

    The club is drawing controversy, but the school is required to allow the meetings to take place.