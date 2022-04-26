U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.50
    -15.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,826.00
    -139.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,484.25
    -51.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.00
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.50
    +0.96 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.56
    -0.65 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2684
    -0.0061 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5450
    -0.5940 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,496.80
    +1,643.67 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.33
    +35.45 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.01
    +72.47 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Kantar Research: Smells Like Teams Dispirited - distractions and mistakes caused by Zoom and Teams impacting worker productivity & morale.

·3 min read

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Far from solving the UK productivity and great resignation crisis – new research reveals that the overuse of collaboration tools like Teams and Zoom during the pandemic have led UK workers to make more mistakes with younger age workers finding the tools causing them to feel disengaged from their company and colleagues. The survey of over 1,000 British workers commissioned by Sapphire Systems reveals workers want employers to invest in helping them work faster, smarter, and simpler. The result could improve productivity, morale, creativity, and company loyalty.

Distractions and mistakes caused by Zoom and Teams impacting worker productivity &amp; morale
Distractions and mistakes caused by Zoom and Teams impacting worker productivity & morale

The survey of 1323 adults conducted by Kantar Research in March, questioned workers using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex during the COVID pandemic.

  • Only 32% of UK workers found collaboration tools enabled them to complete their day jobs more effectively, with 81% stating that the constant interference such as chat distracted them from work they needed to get done.

  • 71% of workers stated that distractions caused them to make mistakes in day to day tasks – some of them so bad they couldn't bear to recall them.

  • 78% stated that they spent too much time in meetings.

  • 78% stated that while these tools enabled them to multitask this added stress to their jobs.

  • 56% of workers said they found the tools excluded them from contributing their individual points during meetings, with 69% of 16–24-year-olds finding it most difficult to find their voice compared with only 48% of 49–54-year-olds. Female workers found the use of online meeting tools excluded them from participation.

When questioned about what their employers could do to help them improve their productivity and engagement experience.

  • 42% said they wanted employers to make routine tasks easier and faster to deliver, improving their personal productivity and reducing stress.

  • 39% of workers want their employers to improve systems to do their day jobs.

  • 20% of workers would like their company to provide a 'digital robot assistant' to complete their repetitive tasks for them automatically.

Chris Gabriel, Chief Strategy Officer at Sapphire says,

"With British companies already facing a perfect storm of the great resignation, a skills shortage, and an inflation crisis this survey shows that workers want their company to help them reduce the confusion, exclusion, and mistakes all of which is diluting productivity and causing frustration.

They want to work faster and smarter, with 1:5 already asking to be given personal digital robotic assistants to automate repetitive day to day tasks. It is clear, workers want more investment in the tools that take them forward faster into a new era of digital productivity."

Examples of mistakes include,

"Realising I hadn't muted a meeting and was talking about sex with my female colleague"
"I billed the wrong customer"
"I sent the wrong paperwork to the wrong department meaning that there was
confusion and delay"
"I put the wrong data into the spreadsheet"

Chris is available for interview.
Lucy Thorpe: Head of Communications Sapphire Systems 07808 720296
Lucy.Thorpe@sapphiresystems.com
Chris Gabriel: Chief Strategy Officer Sapphire Systems 07500 071506
Chris.Gabriel@sapphiresystems.com

ABOUT SAPPHIRE

Sapphire is the largest digital operating transformation provider to the mid-market and mid-enterprise clients turning operating friction into digital business momentum.

www.sapphiresystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803668/Kantar_Research_Infographic.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803667/Kantar_Research_Infographic.pdf

Distractions and mistakes caused by Zoom and Teams impacting worker productivity &amp; morale
Distractions and mistakes caused by Zoom and Teams impacting worker productivity & morale
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kantar-research-smells-like-teams-dispirited--distractions-and-mistakes-caused-by-zoom-and-teams-impacting-worker-productivity--morale-301532062.html

SOURCE Kantar Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • General Electric Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

    "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter says it's being acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion

    Elon Musk and Twitter have agree to a sale of the social networking site for $44 billion.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyKetanji Brown Jackson

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Valero profit beats estimates as refining margin more than doubles

    The company's shares, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, rose as much as 3.2% in premarket trading. Global fuel demand rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while overall crude oil supplies tightened due to the Russia-Ukraine war, more than doubling Valero's quarterly refining margin to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Refiners have also benefited from a surge in natural gas prices in Europe, which has reduced distillate inventories worldwide.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights from our Q1 results and I will provide some additional context around our increased outlook for the reminder of the year.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Warner Bros Discovery revenue rises in first results since merger

    The results did not include figures for WarnerMedia, home to the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, TV channels like CNN and streaming service HBO Max. A rebound in ad spending, the Beijing Olympics in February and Discovery's lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC helped draw in subscribers in a quarter that saw Netflix Inc post its first decline in more than a decade.