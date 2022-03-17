U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Instagram suspended Kanye West for 24 hours

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Rich Fury/VF20 via Getty Images

Instagram suspended Kanye West from the platform for 24 hours after the rapper and producer attacked Pete Davidson and others. The Saturday Night Live star and soon-to-be Blue Origin passenger has been dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian for several months.

West (who legally changed his name to Ye) reportedly violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. Some posts that broke the rules were removed from his account, according to HuffPost. Along with lashing out at Davidson, West is said to have posted a (now-deleted) racial slur aimed at Trevor Noah, who criticized him in a recent episode of The Daily Show.

The suspension temporarily prevented West from posting, commenting or sending direct messages on Instagram. A Meta spokesperson has said the company may take further action against West if he violates the rules again.

It remains to be seen whether West will show restraint when The Kardashians premieres on Hulu next month. Kardashian's relationship with Davidson will be a focal point of the reality show.

