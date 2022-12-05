Kanye West posted a bizarre Instagram rant calling Elon Musk a 'genetic hybrid,' days after once again being kicked off Twitter

Ye called Elon Musk a half-Chinese "genetic hybrid" on Instagram after being banned from Twitter. Lionel Cironneau/AP

Kanye West called Elon Musk a "genetic hybrid" on Instagram Sunday.

West suggested, with no evidence, that Musk's father was a "Chinese genius."

In reality, Musk's father, Errol, is an engineer and entrepreneur from South Africa.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a bizarre rant in which he appeared to suggest Elon Musk was genetically engineered, days after being thrown off Musk's Twitter for antisemitic posts.

The rapper posted a picture to Instagram on Sunday that said: "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?"

"Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model," West wrote.

"They probably made 10 to 30 Elon's and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck…" Ye also suggested that he believes former president Barack Obama is a genetic hybrid too.

West provided no evidence for his outlandish claims. Musk's father Errol is a South African engineer and entrepreneur, while his mother Maye is a model, born in Canada.

West's post was captioned: "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate."

Musk responded to Ye's comments on Twitter and said: "I take that as a compliment!"

Ye then reposted Musk's comments to Instagram in a picture and captioned it: "It was meant as a compliment my friend."

Ye's Twitter account was suspended for the second time on Thursday, after Musk reinstated it in November. Ye had originally been locked out of his account in October for posting antisemitic content on the platform.

Musk tweeted about the suspension saying: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Ye's suspension came after he posted a swastika and made antisemitic comments in interviews all week.

Ye had stated "I like Hitler," and "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis," in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the Infowars podcast, uploaded on Thursday.

President Joe Biden condemned antisemitism through Twitter on Friday after Ye's interview saying: "Hitler was a demonic figure," and that political leaders should be "calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides."

Read the original article on Business Insider