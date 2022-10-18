Kanye West says he plans to have dinner with Donald Trump and welcome him onto Parler — and will also sign up to Truth Social

Kanye West has planned to have dinner with Donald Trump, per Bloomberg. Edward Berthelot/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The rapper told Bloomberg he wants to invite Trump onto Parler, the right-wing app he agreed to buy.

Ye also said he will sign up to Trump's social media app, Truth Social.

Kanye West said he has organized dinner with former President Donald Trump this week after agreeing to buy social media site Parler, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

West, now known as Ye, said in an interview with Bloomberg he wants to invite Trump onto Parler, the conservative-leaning site which describes itself as a "free speech platform."

Ye had around 2,800 followers on Parler as of Monday after the announcement about him purchasing the app. It came after the musician was locked out of his Twitter account after posting an antisemitic tweet.

Ye told Bloomberg Parler would be for people who were "bullied by the thought police" and restricted by bigger platforms, such as Instagram and Twitter. He added he was "willing to put everything at risk because they've already taken enough from me for differences of opinion."

Ye also told the publication he would also sign up to Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Trump in February.

The former president was permanently suspended from Facebook and Twitter after the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters on January 6, 2021. Around 13 months after being kicked off the social media platforms, Trump launched his own: Truth Social.

Since launching this year, Truth Social has struggled to take off. Investors recently walked away from planned commitments of $140 million for Truth Social, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Insider reviewed Parler when it launched, saying it was "conservative ghost town that had been overrun by bots."

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, described Truth Social as a "right-wing echo chamber," adding that "it might as well be called Trumpet."

Musk said he had spoken to Ye about the rapper's antisemitic tweet. Ye told Bloomberg on Monday that Musk didn't give him advice on whether to acquire Parler or not.

