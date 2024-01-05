Kanye's Castle In The Sand: A $53 million Fixer-Upper With A Splash Of Celebrity Flair

If you're looking for a fixer-upper and have cash to spare, rapper Kanye West's Malibu mansion is on the market for $53 million.



West, legally known as Ye, paid $57.25 million in 2021 for a beach house designed by Tadao Ando, one of the world's most celebrated architects, according to Realtor.com. Then he gutted it, reportedly stripping it of windows, doors, electrical and many of Ando's signature interior finishes.

"It will take several million dollars for the house to be finished," listing agent and "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim told The Wall Street Journal.

According to TMZ, West removed the home's windows and electricity and wanted to install large generators to convert the structure into a bomb shelter.

Photos on the Robb Report show the four-bedroom, five-bath house in its current condition. The 4,000-square-foot structure, which has about 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks with an ocean view, is merely a shell with a tarp covering one level of windows.

West got a deal on the house, which was originally listed for $75 million because of its connection to Ando, who won the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 1995. Ando is known for designing minimalist structures using reinforced concrete. Ando's work has been commissioned by other celebrities, including West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Beyonce and Jay Z purchased another Ando-designed beachfront house in Malibu for about $200 million.

West's mansion has 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement and 12 massive pylons driven more than 60 feet into the sand, according to the listing.

"Natural light is used creatively throughout the space, another signature of Ando, to manipulate a warm feeling throughout the building and harmonize with its natural surroundings," according to the listing.

A best-selling musical artist, West has sold 160 million records and has 24 Grammy awards under his belt.

