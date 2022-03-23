U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.00
    -18.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,601.00
    -108.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.00
    -90.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.20
    -9.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +2.63 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3217
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9900
    +0.1740 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,185.68
    -649.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.79
    -4.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.98
    +28.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kanzhun Limited
·25 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BZ
Kanzhun Limited
Kanzhun Limited

BEIJING, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1,090.7 million (US$171.1 million), an increase of 69.1% from RMB645.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. Revenues for the full year of 2021 were RMB4,259.1 million (US$668.4 million), an increase of 119.0% from RMB1,944.4 million for the full year of 2020.

  • Calculated cash billings1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1,169.5 million (US$183.5 million), an increase of 24.4% from RMB940.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. Calculated cash billings for the full year of 2021 were RMB5,017.3 million (US$787.3 million), an increase of 98.3% from RMB2,529.9 million for the full year of 2020.

  • Average monthly active users (MAUs)2 for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 24.4 million, an increase of 14.0% from 21.4 million for the same quarter of 2020. MAUs for the full year of 2021 were 27.1 million, an increase of 36.9% from 19.8 million for the full year of 2020.

  • Total paid enterprise customers3 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased by 81.8% to 4.0 million from 2.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB233.1 million (US$36.6 million), compared to a net loss of RMB529.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income4 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB348.5 million (US$54.7 million), compared to RMB69.0 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss for the full year of 2021 was RMB1,071.1 million (US$168.1 million), compared to RMB941.9 million for the full year of 2020. Adjusted net income for the full year of 2021 was RMB852.6 million (US$133.8 million), compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB284.7 million for the full year of 2020.

Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to have delivered a strong set of results for 2021, despite a challenging business environment. In 2021, our company proved its ability to adapt and succeed in the face of adversity. This is a testament not only to the effectiveness of our business model, but also to our commitment to improving our core capabilities and maximizing our service experience for existing users. We continue to see robust user engagement within our ecosystem and have full confidence in the future of our business. In 2022, we will stay true to our strategy of investing in technology, continue to empower our users, especially the valuable employment groups and enterprises with limited resources, as we drive forward to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, further commented, “We continued our quality growth in the fourth quarter. For 2021, our revenues increased by 119.0% year on year to RMB4,259.1 million, our net loss was RMB1,071.1 million and our adjusted net income was RMB852.6 million, making the first time we achieved non-GAAP profitability in a fiscal year, a proof of our healthy and improving operating efficiency.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,090.7 million (US$171.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 69.1% from RMB645.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers.

  • Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,082.0 million (US$169.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 68.8% from RMB641.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly due to the rapid growth in our paid enterprise customer numbers following the expansion of our user base.

  • Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise of paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB8.7 million (US$1.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 112.2% from RMB4.1 million for the same period in 2020, benefiting from our continued overall growth in user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB841.4 million (US$132.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 28.6% from RMB1,177.9 million for the same period of 2020. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB115.5 million (US$18.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB598.5 million for the same period of 2020.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB149.8 million (US$23.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 88.9% from RMB79.3 million for the same period of 2020, primarily driven by increased headcount, especially in security and operation personnel, as well as increases in server and bandwidth cost and third-party payment processing cost, resulting from expanded user base and increased transaction volume.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB373.5 million (US$58.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 16.4% from RMB321.0 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased sales and marketing employee-related expenses, as well as increased share-based compensation expenses.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB198.9 million (US$31.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 30.9% from RMB152.0 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB119.2 million (US$18.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 80.9% from RMB625.7 million for the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses of RMB533.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020, related to the issuance of Class B ordinary shares to TECHWOLF LIMITED.

Income/Loss from operations

Income from operations was RMB253.3 million (US$39.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB531.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Net income/loss and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB233.1 million (US$36.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB529.5 million for the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net income was RMB348.5 million (US$54.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB69.0 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Net income/loss per ADS and adjusted net income/loss per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.54 (US$0.08) and RMB0.51 (US$0.08), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB10.25 in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 were RMB0.81 (US$0.13) and RMB0.76 (US$0.12), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.35 for the same period of 2020.

Net cash generated from operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB534.9 million (US$83.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 18.2% from RMB452.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB12,226.8 million (US$1,918.6 million) as of December 31, 2021, compared to RMB4,534.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to net proceeds from the initial public offering completed in June 2021 as well as net cash generated from operating activities.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB4,259.1 million (US$668.4 million) for the full year of 2021, an increase of 119.0% from RMB1,944.4 million for the full year of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers.

  • Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB4,219.0 million (US$662.1 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 118.9% from RMB1,927.2 million for the full year of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the rapid growth in our paid enterprise customer numbers following the expansion of our user base.

  • Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise of paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB40.1 million (US$6.3 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 133.1% from RMB17.2 million for the full year of 2020, benefiting from our continued overall growth in user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB5,310.4 million (US$833.3 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 83.2% from RMB2,898.1 million for the full year of 2020. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB1,923.6 million (US$301.9 million) for the full year of 2021, compared with RMB657.2 million for the full year of 2020.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB554.6 million (US$87.0 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 130.9% from RMB240.2 million for the full year of 2020, primarily driven by increases in third-party payment processing cost, employee-related expenses with increased headcount, especially in security and operation personnel, as well as server and bandwidth cost, resulting from expanded user base and increased transaction volume.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1,942.7 million (US$304.8 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 44.2% from RMB1,347.5 million for the full year of 2020, primarily due to increased sales and marketing employee-related expenses and enhanced brand advertising activities.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB822.0 million (US$129.0 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 60.1% from RMB513.4 million for the full year of 2020, primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel as well as increased share-based compensation expenses.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB1,991.1 million (US$312.5 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 149.8% from RMB797.0 million for the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses of RMB1,506.4 million recognized in 2021, related to the issuance of Class B ordinary shares to TECHWOLF LIMITED, as well as increased headcount in general and administrative personnel.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB1,036.3 million (US$162.6 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 9.7% from RMB944.9 million for the full year of 2020. This increase was primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses of RMB1,506.4 million recognized in 2021, related to the issuance of Class B ordinary shares to TECHWOLF LIMITED.

Net loss and adjusted net income/loss

Net loss was RMB1,071.1 million (US$168.1 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to RMB941.9 million for the full year of 2020.

Adjusted net income was RMB852.6 million (US$133.8 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB284.7 million for the full year of 2020.

Net loss per ADS and adjusted net income/loss per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB4.67 (US$0.73) for the full year of 2021, compared to RMB22.05 for the full year of 2020.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.60 (US$0.41) and RMB1.60 (US$0.25), respectively, for the full year of 2021, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB10.23 for the full year of 2020.

Net cash generated from operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,641.4 million (US$257.6 million) for the full year of 2021, representing an increase of 314.6% from RMB395.9 million for the full year of 2020.

Recent Developments

Cybersecurity review

As stated in the press release announced on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China. To facilitate the process, during the review period, the “BOSS Zhipin” app has been required to suspend new user registration in China. The process is still ongoing, and the Company is fully cooperating with the regulator in respect of its review.

Share repurchase program

In March 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its American depositary shares over the following 12 months. The share repurchases may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.10 billion and RMB1.12 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 39.5% to 42.0%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market, operational conditions and the impact of the on-going cybersecurity review, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

_______________________
1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
2 MAUs refers to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile applications in a given month at least once.
3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.
4 Adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 23, 2022) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

KANZHUN LIMITED Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID:

4660935

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4660935

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until March 30, 2022, via the following details:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

China (Mandarin) Toll Free:

800-870-0206

China Toll Free:

400-632-2162

United States Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-117

Singapore Toll Free:

800-616-2305

Conference ID:

4660935

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provide valuable insights into the cash that will be generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income/(loss) and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

THE PIACENTE GROUP, INC.
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

Online recruitment services to enterprise customers

641,037

1,081,972

169,785

1,927,178

4,219,026

662,057

Other services

4,096

8,678

1,362

17,181

40,102

6,293

Total revenues

645,133

1,090,650

171,147

1,944,359

4,259,128

668,350

Operating cost and expenses

Cost of revenues(1)

(79,254

)

(149,785

)

(23,505

)

(240,211

)

(554,648

)

(87,036

)

Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(321,019

)

(373,471

)

(58,606

)

(1,347,532

)

(1,942,670

)

(304,847

)

Research and development expenses(1)

(151,955

)

(198,933

)

(31,217

)

(513,362

)

(821,984

)

(128,987

)

General and administrative expenses(1)

(625,665

)

(119,173

)

(18,701

)

(797,008

)

(1,991,123

)

(312,451

)

Total operating cost and expenses

(1,177,893

)

(841,362

)

(132,029

)

(2,898,113

)

(5,310,425

)

(833,321

)

Other operating income, net

1,754

4,029

632

8,849

14,977

2,350

(Loss)/Income from operations

(531,006

)

253,317

39,750

(944,905

)

(1,036,320

)

(162,621

)

Investment income

2,774

8,953

1,405

9,095

24,744

3,883

Financial income, net

2,132

2,981

468

3,098

9,735

1,528

Foreign exchange loss

(2,852

)

(1,644

)

(258

)

(5,074

)

(1,961

)

(308

)

Other expenses, net

(529

)

(1,076

)

(169

)

(4,109

)

(7,745

)

(1,215

)

(Loss)/Income before income tax expense

(529,481

)

262,531

41,196

(941,895

)

(1,011,547

)

(158,733

)

Income tax expense

-

(29,461

)

(4,623

)

-

(59,527

)

(9,341

)

Net (loss)/income

(529,481

)

233,070

36,573

(941,895

)

(1,071,074

)

(168,074

)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

(90,161

)

-

-

(283,981

)

(164,065

)

(25,745

)

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(619,642

)

233,070

36,573

(1,225,876

)

(1,235,139

)

(193,819

)

Net (loss)/income

(529,481

)

233,070

36,573

(941,895

)

(1,071,074

)

(168,074

)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(96,368

)

(175,647

)

(27,563

)

(149,539

)

(127,378

)

(19,988

)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(625,849

)

57,423

9,010

(1,091,434

)

(1,198,452

)

(188,062

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

—Basic

120,855,422

863,552,831

863,552,831

111,172,986

529,343,027

529,343,027

—Diluted

120,855,422

922,941,599

922,941,599

111,172,986

529,343,027

529,343,027

Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders

—Basic

(5.13

)

0.27

0.04

(11.03

)

(2.33

)

(0.37

)

—Diluted

(5.13

)

0.25

0.04

(11.03

)

(2.33

)

(0.37

)

Net (loss)/income per ADS* attributable to ordinary shareholders

—Basic

(10.25

)

0.54

0.08

(22.05

)

(4.67

)

(0.73

)

—Diluted

(10.25

)

0.51

0.08

(22.05

)

(4.67

)

(0.73

)

* Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Cost of revenues

981

6,899

1,083

1,920

31,467

4,938

Sales and marketing expenses

8,505

28,895

4,534

21,473

73,733

11,570

Research and development expenses

10,492

42,499

6,669

30,883

137,820

21,627

General and administrative expenses

578,511

37,179

5,834

602,960

1,680,626

263,727

598,489

115,472

18,120

657,236

1,923,646

301,862


KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of December 31,

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,998,203

11,341,758

1,779,769

Short-term investments

536,401

884,996

138,875

Accounts receivable

6,999

1,002

157

Amounts due from related parties

40,799

6,615

1,038

Prepayments and other current assets

164,910

724,583

113,703

Total current assets

4,747,312

12,958,954

2,033,542

Non-current assets

Property, equipment and software, net

191,355

369,126

57,924

Intangible assets, net

549

458

72

Right-of-use assets, net

144,063

309,085

48,502

Other non-current assets

-

4,000

628

Total non-current assets

335,967

682,669

107,126

Total assets

5,083,279

13,641,623

2,140,668

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

41,856

52,963

8,311

Deferred revenue

1,200,349

1,958,570

307,342

Other payables and accrued liabilities

418,259

645,138

101,236

Operating lease liabilities, current

59,559

127,531

20,012

Total current liabilities

1,720,023

2,784,202

436,901

Non-current liabilities

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

76,373

183,365

28,774

Total non-current liabilities

76,373

183,365

28,774

Total liabilities

1,796,396

2,967,567

465,675

Mezzanine equity

5,587,000

-

-

Shareholders’ (deficit)/equity

Ordinary shares

81

554

87

Treasury shares (3,657,853 and 21,097,870 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

-

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

452,234

14,624,386

2,294,886

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(130,387

)

(257,765

)

(40,449

)

Accumulated deficit

(2,622,045

)

(3,693,119

)

(579,531

)

Total shareholders’ (deficit)/equity

(2,300,117

)

10,674,056

1,674,993

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ (deficit)/equity

5,083,279

13,641,623

2,140,668



KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash generated from operating activities

452,367

534,910

83,939

395,911

1,641,381

257,568

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

(330,265

)

203,889

31,995

467,305

(601,862

)

(94,445

)

Net cash generated from financing activities

1,754,408

21,419

3,361

2,882,112

6,431,263

1,009,206

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(99,222

)

(174,825

)

(27,434

)

(154,480

)

(127,227

)

(19,965

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,777,288

585,393

91,861

3,590,848

7,343,555

1,152,364

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,220,915

10,756,365

1,687,908

407,355

3,998,203

627,405

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

3,998,203

11,341,758

1,779,769

3,998,203

11,341,758

1,779,769


KANZHUN LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended
December 31,

For the year ended
December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues

645,133

1,090,650

171,147

1,944,359

4,259,128

668,350

Add: Change in deferred revenue

294,941

78,851

12,373

585,529

758,221

118,981

Calculated cash billings

940,074

1,169,501

183,520

2,529,888

5,017,349

787,331

Net (loss)/income

(529,481

)

233,070

36,573

(941,895

)

(1,071,074

)

(168,074

)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

598,489

115,472

18,120

657,236

1,923,646

301,862

Adjusted net income/(loss)

69,008

348,542

54,693

(284,659

)

852,572

133,788

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(619,642

)

233,070

36,573

(1,225,876

)

(1,235,139

)

(193,819

)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

598,489

115,472

18,120

657,236

1,923,646

301,862

Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(21,153

)

348,542

54,693

(568,640

)

688,507

108,043

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (Non-GAAP)

—Basic

120,855,422

863,552,831

863,552,831

111,172,986

529,343,027

529,343,027

—Diluted

120,855,422

922,941,599

922,941,599

111,172,986

859,160,014

859,160,014

Adjusted net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders

—Basic

(0.18

)

0.40

0.06

(5.11

)

1.30

0.20

—Diluted

(0.18

)

0.38

0.06

(5.11

)

0.80

0.13

Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

—Basic

(0.35

)

0.81

0.13

(10.23

)

2.60

0.41

—Diluted

(0.35

)

0.76

0.12

(10.23

)

1.60

0.25


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsIn a ca

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Why Affirm CEO Max Levchin has not sold a single share of his company's stock

    Affirm's founder and CEO Max Levchin chats with Yahoo Finance Presents to share his personal story from growing up in Ukraine to co-founding PayPal to founding Affirm.

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Incannex Healthcare's (ASX:IHL) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Procter & Gamble Nears Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    The household goods giant just bounced at cup and handle support, raising odds the three-month correction is drawing to a close.