Kaolin Global Market Report 2023: Benefits Including Fixed Color, Strength and Grit Drive Adoption in Ceramic and Refractory Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kaolin Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Process (Water-Washed, Calcined, Surface-Modified, Others), By Application (Paper, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Other), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo





Kaolin market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand from paints & coatings industry. The average kaolin price in the United States stood at USD 160 per ton in 2021.



Kaolin is extensively used in the paints & coating industry, providing better suspension properties, rapid dispersion, corrosion resistance, superior water resistance, and reduced viscosities. Kaolin is a fine soft white clay resulting from the natural decomposition of other clays or feldspar. Additionally, because of its outstanding chemical characteristics, Kaolin is a key component of many medications, including mouthwashes, wound dressings, desiccants, and temporary anti-acne creams.

Moreover, with beneficial qualities, including fixed color, strength, brightness, and grit, kaolin is used in ceramic and refractory applications. These characteristics promote demand for the materials used to make ceramic goods like plates, mugs, and other household items. In addition, kaolin is used in the business processing of plastics and polymers by blocking, grinding, centering, casting, blasting, and chemical treatment. These applications are anticipated to drive the market's growth.



Furthermore, the increasing demand from paper, automotive, and others are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth.



Increasing demand from the Paper Industry



This market is propelled by the paper industry's rising filler demand. This substance offers improved paper opacity, printability, brightness, and long fiber. It is projected that expanding the paper sector in emerging countries will drive the market. In September 2022, the production of processed paper and cardboard in China was roughly 11.5 million metric tons. This expansion results from growing paper demand from printing and packaging applications. Additionally, the substance helps improve the printability of paper by increasing ink absorption, holding on to ink pigment, reducing tinting propensity, and increasing roughness. The strength of paper that has been filled with this substance and coated with it is increased by the reduction in particle size. Thus, the above factor will fuel market expansion over the projected period.



Worldwide increase in Construction Activity



Growing rural-urban migration and increased infrastructure investment have both contributed to an increase in building activity in developing countries. The kaolin market is expanding due to rising product demand from domestic renovation activities in many nations, such as the U.S. consumer trend of switching from wood flooring to ceramic tiles. A quick pace is also anticipated in Europe due to rising ceramic production and consumption there. Thus, the worldwide Kaolin market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.



Water-Washed Will Continue to Be a Key Process



The reduced impurity levels and enhanced brightness of the kaolin achieved via this method are responsible for the segment's expansion. The water-washed method is frequently utilized in the creation of hydrous kaolin because it aids in the retention of roughly 12%-15% of water in the clay. The most popular method for turning raw kaolin into finished kaolin products is water washing.



Recent Developments

In July 2022, Thiele Kaolin Company announced a price increase of 9% for all product categories owing to the current global economic climate, which has resulted in increased costs to manufacturing operations worldwide. For the company, these cost increases have impacted energy, chemicals, labor, mining, maintenance, and other inputs needed to produce quality products.

The deal to buy the kaolin material division of BASF SE was reached by KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. in November 2021. The Performance Chemicals division of BASF is where the kaolin minerals industry is located. This significantly expands the company's kaolin business globally.

Report Scope:



Kaolin Market, By Process:

Water-Washed

Calcined

Surface-Modified

Others

Kaolin Market, By Application:

Paper

Ceramics

Paints & Coatings

Others

Kaolin Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Kaolin Market Outlook



6. North America Kaolin Market Outlook



7. Europe Kaolin Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Kaolin Market Outlook



9. South America Kaolin Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Kaolin Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Kaolin Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

I-Minerals Inc.

Microns Ltd.

Imerys S.A.

EICL Ltd.

SCR-Sibelco NV

Sedlecky Kaolin A.S.

Quartz Works GmbH

Thiele Kaolin Company

LB Minerals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zky9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaolin-global-market-report-2023-benefits-including-fixed-color-strength-and-grit-drive-adoption-in-ceramic-and-refractory-applications-301727429.html

SOURCE Research and Markets