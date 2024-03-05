Advertisement
KAP First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: R0.21 (vs R0.34 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

KAP (JSE:KAP) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: R15.0b (down 1.6% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: R525.0m (down 37% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 3.5% (down from 5.5% in 1H 2023).

  • EPS: R0.21 (down from R0.34 in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

KAP Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.9% growth forecast for the Global Industrials industry.

Performance of the market in South Africa.

The company's shares are up 16% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for KAP (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

