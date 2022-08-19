U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.50
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,932.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,485.00
    -38.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    -0.43 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2960
    +0.4340 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,810.54
    -626.42 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.88
    -15.85 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,914.82
    -27.32 (-0.09%)
     

Kapruvia® approved in Switzerland with additional regulatory decisions expected in H2 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CARA
Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Kapruvia® (difelikefalin) is the first and only therapy approved through consortium filing for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD)-associated pruritus in hemodialysis patients

Therapy recently approved in Canada under the brand name KORSUVA®

Regulatory decisions in Australia and Singapore expected by the end of 2022

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, and STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA) today announced that they have received approval for Kapruvia® from the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic). Kapruvia® will be the first therapy available for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adult hemodialysis patients. Swissmedic approval for Kapruvia® follows approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, by the European Medicines Agency, by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, as well as by Health Canada.

“The approval of Kapruvia® in Switzerland is the next step on our journey to bring this breakthrough treatment to hemodialysis patients living with CKD-associated pruritus around the world,” said Dr. Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer of CSL Vifor. “There is a high unmet medical need for a targeted therapy to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus, and we are convinced that Kapruvia® can provide relief to many suffering from this heavy burden. We are very committed to making this therapy available to patients as soon as possible.”

“We are pleased that Kapruvia® is now approved in Switzerland for hemodialysis patients who are suffering from CKD-associated pruritus,” said Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. “As Cara Therapeutics continues on the path toward becoming the leader in the treatment of chronic pruritus, we are working with our partner VFMCRP to ensure this first-of-its-kind therapy is available to healthcare providers and patients across the globe who greatly need a treatment option.”

Swissmedic approval was supported by positive data from two pivotal phase-III trials – KALM-1, conducted in the U.S. (New England Journal of Medicine 2020; 382:222-232), and the global KALM-2, as well as supportive data from an additional 32 clinical studies.

Kapruvia® has been submitted in Switzerland as part of an Access Consortium procedure together with Canada (approved in August 2022), as well as Australia and Singapore. Regulatory decisions in these two markets are expected in the second half of 2022.

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology & rare disease. We specialize in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care).

The parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 30,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, www.cslvifor.com.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed the placebo-controlled phase of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus is ongoing. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Chronic Kidney Disease-associated Pruritus

CKD-associated pruritus is an intractable systemic itch condition that occurs with high frequency and intensity in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis. Pruritus has also been reported in patients with stage III-V CKD who are not on dialysis. The majority of dialysis patients (approximately 60 to 70%) report pruritus, with 30 to 40% reporting moderate or severe pruritus.1,2,3 Recent data from the ITCH National Registry Study showed that among those with pruritus, approximately 59% experienced symptoms daily or nearly daily for more than a year. Given its association with CKD/ESRD, most afflicted patients will continue to have symptoms for months or years, with currently employed antipruritic treatments, such as antihistamines and corticosteroids, unable to provide consistent, adequate relief. Moderate-to-severe chronic pruritus has repeatedly been shown to directly decrease quality of life, contribute to symptoms that impair quality of life (such as poor sleep quality), and is associated with depression.4 CKD-associated pruritus is also an independent predictor of mortality and the risk for hospitalization among hemodialysis patients.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential regulatory approval of difelikefalin solution for injection and the potential timeline for EMA review and approval of the MAA and the potential of difelikefalin solution for injection to be a therapeutic option for CKD-aP in dialysis dependent patients. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Cara's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Cara's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Cara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

References:

1 Pisoni RL, et al. Pruritus in haemodialysis patients: international results from the Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2006; 21:3495-3505.

2 Ramakrishnan K, et al. Clinical characteristics and outcomes of end-stage renal disease patients with self-reported pruritus symptoms. International Journal of Nephrology and Renovascular Disease. 2014; 7: 1-12.

3 Sukul et al. Self-reported Pruritus and Clinical, Dialysis-Related, and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Hemodialysis Patients. Kidney Med. 2020 Nov 21;3(1):42-53.

4 Mathur VS, et al. A longitudinal study of Uremic Pruritus in hemodialysis patients. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2010; 5(8):1410-1419.


CSL Vifor Media Contact

Thomas Hutter

Mobile: +41 79 957 96 73

Email: media@viforpharma.com

Cara Therapeutics contacts:

Media Contact

Annie Spinetta

6 Degrees

+1 973-768-2170

aspinetta@6degreespr.com

Investor Contact

Iris Francesconi, PhD

Cara Therapeutics

+1 203-406-3700

investor@caratherapeutics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Retail Stocks: Kohl's, Ross Stores Latest To Cut Forecasts

    Kohl's tumbled after slashing full-year guidance after TJX earnings topped but sales fell short.

  • FDA Clears Curis' Lymphoma Study, Keeping Leukemia Trial Still Stalled

    The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study of emavusertib after reviewing the comprehensive data package submitted by the company. "We are working with our clinical sites to quickly resume enrollment of new patients in this study in the third quarter," said James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Previously, Curis announced that the FDA had placed separate partial clinical holds on the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma studi

  • U.S. government asks monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic to find partners

    The U.S. government asks Bavarian Nordic, the sole manufacturer of a monkeypox vaccine, to find new partners.

  • Ending Bad Cholesterol With a Single Injection—an Opportunity for Brave Investors

    Verve’s effort to lower patients’ levels of bad cholesterol with a single injection is gradually making clinical progress and would be a significant upgrade from statins and other medicines currently available.

  • CVS, Walmart, Walgreens owe two Ohio counties $650 million in landmark opioid lawsuit

    A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance.

  • NBC News’ Richard Engel says his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died

    NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his son Henry, 6, has died. “Our beloved son Henry passed away.

  • BLRX: September NDA

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results On August 16, 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported 2Q:22 operational and financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 6-K . A conference call and webcast were hosted later that morning. Key highlights since the previous update in May

  • Bluebird bio nabs major win with first FDA approval following split

    Somerville gene therapy firm bluebird bio Inc. has scored its first approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following its business split late last year.

  • This Massive Drink Recall Was Just Expanded to Include Almost 90 Beverages

    On July 29, food company Lyons Magnus alerted customers via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website that 53 beverage products could be contaminated with a rare, but dangerous microorganism called Cronobacter sakazakii. But a few weeks later a new update has been issued, announcing that more products are involved and another bacteria could also be present. With the addition of 36 more beverages, the total number included is up to almost 90. No reports have been made so far regarding

  • FDA Approves Bluebird’s $2.8 Million Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disease

    The FDA approved a first-of-its-kind treatment from Bluebird Bio that represents a potential cure for a rare blood disorder at a price of $2.8 million per patient.

  • Weight-Loss Drugs That Work and a Black Pioneer: Community Conversations

    These drugs could be the blockbusters of the decade. Also, an interview with LeCount Davis, the first Black CFP.

  • Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Cleared For Use In New Zealanders Aged 12-17

    New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The provisional approval was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 through 17. In the pediatric expansion, Nuvaxovid achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint and demonstrated 80% overall clinical efficacy when the Delta variant was predominant. Relat

  • U.S. to end purchase of COVID-19 vaccines as industry pivots to commercial market

    Vaccines, treatments and tests will soon all be commercially available. But what that means for consumers' out-of-pocket costs is unclear.

  • RedHill (RDHL) Up on Orphan Drug Tag for NTM Disease Drug

    RedHill's (RDHL) RHB-204 gets Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease

  • U.S. Plans to Shift Bill for Covid Shots and Treatments to Insurers, Patients

    The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for Covid-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies—and costs for consumers—for years to come. The Department of Health and Human Services intends to hold a planning session on Aug. 30 that would bring together representatives from drugmakers, pharmacies and state health departments with a stake in a Covid-19 treatment industry. Both the Trump and Biden administrations always planned to shift the bill for Covid-19 shots and treatments from the federal government to individuals eventually.

  • Intercept (ICPT) Settles Litigation With Dr. Reddy's for Ocaliva

    Intercept (ICPT) enters into a settlement agreement with Dr. Reddy's for lead drug Ocaliva's generic version.

  • GSK NDA for Myelofibrosis Candidate Gets FDA Acceptance

    GSK's NDA for momelotinib for treating myelofibrosis was based on data from key phase III studies, including the pivotal MOMENTUM study.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's Drug News, NVAX & MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from Gilead (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • US Will Start Making Bavarian Nordic's Monkeypox Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is aiming to ramp up supplies of scarce monkeypox vaccine by clearing the way for a deal between manufacturer Bavarian Nordic A/S and a Michigan-based company to finish packaging millions of doses in the US.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Ind

  • So, We're All Worried About this Polio Case, Right?

    “Were you vaccinated for polio? Do you think I was vaccinated for polio,” I asked my boyfriend two nights ago, as a part of my typical daily concern rambling.