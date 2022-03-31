U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

Karamba Security Named to JMP Securities Elite 80 List of Hottest Privately Held Companies

Karamba Security
·2 min read
Karamba Security
Karamba Security

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security, a leading provider of end-to-end security for connected devices, today announced it was named in the JMP Securities Elite 80 report on the hottest and most compelling privately-held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies. This is the third consecutive year JMP Securities has recognized Karamba for its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for connected devices.

Karamba Security was named as an Elite 80 company for its embedded and cloud-based security solutions that enable connected devices, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and IoT devices, to be self-protected, and continuously monitored against cyberattacks. Karamba’s product suite is designed around the ideology of adapting to an ever-changing threat landscape. The product suite uses end-to-end security solutions and provides four core services: Secured Design, Security Validation, Self-Protection and Continuous Security. Its solutions are designed to operate in resource-constrained systems, highly regulated environments, protecting the entire lifecycle of any connected device.

“We are thrilled to once again be a part of this esteemed lineup of tech companies,” said Ami Dotan, CEO and co-founder. “Karamba is committed to enabling its customers to meet rigorous cybersecurity standards and protect its customers against cyberattacks with seamless security. We value JMP’s recognition as we highly appreciate the team’s research depth and market knowledge.”

The Elite 80 features cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies identified as holding a strategic position and the capability to dominate in their respective markets. JMP Securities seeks to highlight the most interesting and strategically positioned private companies in the Cybersecurity and IT infrastructure industries. The Elite 80 represents technological leaders that deliver new products, respond to changing technology, and continually demonstrate a strong operational foundation and sustainable technological differentiation.

About Karamba Security
Karamba Security is the world leader in end-to-end protection for connected devices. Connected device manufacturers in automotive, renewable energy, enterprise edge and IoT rely on Karamba’s products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against cyberattacks. With more than 80 successful engagements with Fortune 500 companies, connected device providers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyberthreats.
More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.

Media Contact:
Montner Tech PR
Deb Montner
dmontner@montner.com


