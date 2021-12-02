U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,513.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,134.00
    +132.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,841.75
    -28.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,155.10
    +8.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.97
    -1.60 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4140
    -0.0200 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    30.00
    +2.81 (+10.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3311
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8230
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,688.83
    -1,615.38 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.06
    -24.02 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.14
    -81.54 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JUST IN:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Karamba Security raises another $10M for its IoT and automotive security platform

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Karamba Security, an Israel-based security startup that focuses on the IoT and automotive industry, today announced a $10 million extension to its $12 million Series B round from 2017. This extension was led by automotive startup VinFast, a member of Vietnam's Vingroup conglomerate, which itself is reportedly looking to raised $1 billion for VinFast.

South Korea's Samsung Venture Investment (SVIC) also participated, in addition to existing investors YL Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Liberty Mutual, Presidio Ventures, Glenrock, Paladin Group and Asgen. This round brings the company's total funding to $27 million.

"National and individual risks of cyberattacks on IoT devices and connected vehicles have driven strong regulatory requirements," said Ami Dotan, Karamba co-founder and CEO. "IoT device manufacturers and automotive OEMs are in an urgent need to comply with such regulations, without changing R&D processes, delaying time to market, or increasing product manufacturing costs. Karamba’s one-stop-shop offering of products and services has driven strong market traction of such OEMs and IoT device manufacturers, who are attracted to Karamba’s seamless security throughout the device lifecycle."

Karamba Security&#x002019;s XGuard
Karamba Security’s XGuard

Karamba Security’s XGuard

Given this need from the IoT and especially the automotive industry it's probably no surprise that an organization like VinFast was interested in investing in the company. Since its launch, Karamba has focused on providing a security solution that can protect a device throughout its entire lifecycle, without disrupting a company's R&D and supply chain processes.

Karamba, which recently launched its cloud-based incident analysis service, says it currently has 80 "successful engagements" with Fortune 500 companies. One of its largest recent engagements involved securing a fleet of 800,000 units in over one hundred countries.

“Based on our view of the market and extensive technical evaluation, witnessing first-hand Karamba’s core technology and learning from other OEMs, we see how well-positioned Karamba is to help our companies leapfrog ahead on their paths to cybersecurity,” said VinFast deputy CEO, Ms. Pham Thuy Linh.

Karamba Security raises $2.5 million to keep hackers out of connected cars

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: Buying the tech dip is a mistake when these 4 stocks offer ‘easier money’

    Each of these stocks has been "trampled on unjustly," the Mad Money host says.

  • Apple's Falling, but This Beaten-Down Stock Is Flying Higher Thursday

    Investors continued to wrestle with confusing conditions in the stock market on Thursday morning. After a couple of days of declines -- with plenty of ups and downs along the way -- market indexes tried to mount a recovery in the premarket session. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up 215 points to 34,217, and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 15 points to 4,523, but Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down another 17 points to 15,853.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Investors are always on the lookout for the best strategy to find the right stocks. And that can mean turning to the experts, finding ‘those in the know,’ and following their lead. But who to trust? One logical place to look is on the inside, at the opinions of corporate officers, the insiders, whose access to their company’s workings and information gives them a much sharper view than is available to any old internet researcher. Insiders’ trading activity has long been recognized as a sound clu

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy in December Without Any Hesitation

    Warren Buffett isn't as big of a winner as he once was. Many of the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio have generated strong year-to-date returns, but not all of them. Regardless of how they've performed recently, some Berkshire holdings remain especially attractive over the long term.

  • The omicron panic is overdone. Buy the dips in these stocks, says JPMorgan.

    Stock futures are pointing to a rebound, after reports of the first U.S. omicron coronavirus case clobbered Wall Street in a wild day of trading.

  • Is Upstart (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 0.1% net return for the third quarter of 2021, 11.8% for the Small […]

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Sold its General Electric (GE) Shares

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 0.1% net return for the third quarter of 2021, 11.8% for the Small […]

  • TD Bank Group Declares Dividends

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2022, payable on and after January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2022.

  • Snowflake reports quarterly earnings

    The data-management focused company reported revenue that beat expectations, giving shares of Snowflake a boost during after-hours trading, reports Yahoo! Finance's Ines Ferre.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Steve Pattyn’s Yaupon Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks to buy according to Steve Pattyn’s Yaupon Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pattyn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Steve Pattyn’s Yaupon […]

  • Alibaba Shares Are Cheapest Ever as Crackdown Wipes $526 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s U.S.-listed shares have never been this cheap and yet investors keep bailing.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransOn a reported earnings basis, Alibaba’s American depositary receipts trade at a multiple of 18.7. That’s the lowest since its 2014 debut, an

  • 3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

    As Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, once stated, "A great business at a fair price is superior to a fair business at a great price." With this quote in mind, let's look at three hot stocks with premium valuations that may be great businesses at a fair price -- especially when we look over the long term. Trading at 28 times gross profit, creativity-fueled Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the "cheapest" option of the lofty valuations.

  • Dow Jones Futures Bounce, But Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; Apple Slides On Weak iPhone Demand

    Dow Jones futures rallied 150 points Thursday, as the stock market sell-off worsened Wednesday. Apple slid on reportedly weak iPhone demand.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    Welcome to the last month of 2021. If you’re confused on how to read current market conditions, you are probably not alone. The past 3 sessions have been marked by volatility with wild swings from one extreme to the other. The market appears to be lacking direction in the face of the Omicron variant’s rise and the Fed’s admission elevated inflation levels might not be transitory after all. It’s a moment made for defensive stocks, for the short-term hedges that protect an investment portfolio fro

  • CIBC Increases Dividends for the Quarter Ending January 31, 2022

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.61 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2022 payable on January 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2021.

  • Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) rocketed higher on Wednesday morning in response to a court ruling in its favor. The stock was up 70.2% at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday. So what  Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) attempt to avoid paying royalties on the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology that its COVID vaccine relies upon took another turn for the worse.

  • “StoneCo (STNE)’s Current Problems are Fixable”, According to LRT Capital

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +18.39% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy year-to-date, extending its 12-month returns to +35.34%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea […]

  • Teladoc Stock: Time to Buy?

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have been absolutely pummeled this year. Let's take a look at the underlying business and consider the company's long-term prospects to see if this may be a good time to buy this growth stock. Anyone taking a look at Teladoc stock should first take a moment to pick apart the company's organic growth from its reported growth.

  • Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Luca Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net gain of 27.7% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, and this compares to the overall increase, including dividends, for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 of […]

  • Why Crowdstrike Stock Fell 7% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) got blasted with a 7% sell-off today. High-growth names were hit especially hard on news that the first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S. Investor worry is mounting that the next leg of the pandemic could cause a backtrack in broader economic recovery. Free cash flow in Q3 was up 62% to $124 million, good for an incredibly healthy free-cash-flow-profit margin of 33%.