Karaoke Market Size to Grow by USD 191.93 Mn, Growing Popularity of Music-related Leisure Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Karaoke Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the karaoke market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 191.93 million according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to grow at an accelerating momentum of 2.14%.
Top Key players in Karaoke Market are covered as:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Circus World Displays Ltd.
DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD.
Digital Products International Inc.
inMusic Brands Inc.
Karaoke USA
Onkyo Corp.
Platinum Karaoke
Pure Acoustics Inc.
The Singing Machine Company Inc.
VocoPro
Key Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
The karaoke market report is segmented by Application (for the venue, outdoor, and home) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The venue segment held the largest karaoke market share and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for karaoke in APAC.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global karaoke industry by value in 2026?
What will be the size of the global karaoke industry in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global karaoke industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global karaoke market?
The karaoke market research report presents critical information and factual data about the karaoke industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the karaoke market study.
Karaoke Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 191.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.50
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Circus World Displays Ltd., DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD., Digital Products International Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Karaoke USA, Onkyo Corp., Platinum Karaoke, Pure Acoustics Inc., The Singing Machine Company Inc., and VocoPro
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
For venue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
