Karaoke Market Size to Grow by USD 191.93 Mn, Growing Popularity of Music-related Leisure Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Karaoke Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Karaoke Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the karaoke market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 191.93 million according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to grow at an accelerating momentum of 2.14%.

Top Key players in Karaoke Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Circus World Displays Ltd.

DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD.

Digital Products International Inc.

inMusic Brands Inc.

Karaoke USA

Onkyo Corp.

Platinum Karaoke

Pure Acoustics Inc.

The Singing Machine Company Inc.

VocoPro

Key Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

The karaoke market report is segmented by Application (for the venue, outdoor, and home) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The venue segment held the largest karaoke market share and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for karaoke in APAC.

Story continues

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global karaoke industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global karaoke industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global karaoke industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global karaoke market?

The karaoke market research report presents critical information and factual data about the karaoke industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the karaoke market study.

Karaoke Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 191.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Circus World Displays Ltd., DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD., Digital Products International Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Karaoke USA, Onkyo Corp., Platinum Karaoke, Pure Acoustics Inc., The Singing Machine Company Inc., and VocoPro Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

For venue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

