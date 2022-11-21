Karaoke Market Size to Grow by USD 344.98 Million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Karaoke Market as a part of the parent leisure products market, covering a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The Global Karaoke Market share is set to increase by USD 344.98 Million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 2.52% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Karaoke Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Karaoke Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global karaoke market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Karaoke Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global karaoke market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. Vendors are engaged in intense competition to gain subscribers for their live karaoke packages. They compete in terms of quality, relevance, content variety, user-friendliness, pricing, accessibility on various software platforms, and advertisement frequency models. Each vendor is trying to come up with innovative solutions and product offerings, which are more diverse, and engage a large section of the audience.

Vendor Offerings -

Audio Video Solutions Corp.: The company offers karaoke system under its brand GRAND VIDEOKE.

Circus World Displays Ltd.: The company offers karaoke system under its brand Electrohome.

DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD.: The company offers karaoke system under its brand Big Echo.

Digital Products International Inc.: The company offers karaoke system namely iLive IJP557B.

Global Karaoke Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Karaoke Market as per geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Karaoke Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global karaoke market compared to other regions. 43% growth will originate from APAC. The karaoke market in APAC is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising adoption of music streaming services in countries such as China and India. Japan held the largest revenue share of the karaoke music market in APAC in 2021, primarily owing to the high adoption of music events at bars, restaurants, and pubs in the country. However, the rising number of music service providers in Japan is leading to intense competition, which is a factor that drives the growth of the regional market in focus.

Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Karaoke Market as per application segmentation is categorized into venue, outdoor, and home. The karaoke market share growth by venue segment will be significant during the forecast period. Karaoke bars come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some are open bars where singers perform for the entire bar's patrons, while others have little rooms where people can perform with their friends and family. The venue segment is growing as a result of the increasing number of nightclubs and restaurants that offer karaoke. Karaoke provides a better platform for music fans, which is a driving factor for the growth of the segment in focus.

Global Karaoke Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The growing popularity of music-related leisure activities is driving the growth of the market. People across the globe are opting for various leisure activities, such as music, traveling, and sports. These activities offer a break from their hectic and monotonous lifestyles. One of the leisure activities gaining popularity across the globe nowadays is karaoke as a stress reliever, helping in showing feelings and emotions and building confidence. People belonging to all age groups are gradually taking part in music-related leisure activities, such as playing karaoke. Besides, the rising disposable income of people is supporting the adoption of different musical activities, such as using karaoke. In addition, the number of live music shows and those attending such shows is growing rapidly across the world. This is further encouraging people to adopt music as a career and inspiring them to learn to play different types of musical systems, such as karaoke, thereby driving the growth of the global karaoke market.

Major Trend - The availability of advanced music-mixing systems is the key trend in the market. With advances in technology, the use of advanced music-mixing systems by karaoke creators is increasing. These advanced music-mixing systems include synthesizers and music-mixing software that can create digital or electronic music for use in karaoke systems. Creating karaoke systems for commercial and public spaces presents unique challenges. Artists want to create songs that sound wide and heavy without sacrificing the audibility in the areas. The uses of advanced music-mixing systems in the development of karaoke include balancing the mix, reducing frequencies that hurt the ears, and limiting background noise. The adoption of digital/electronic music is rising across the hospitality and retail sectors. This is augmenting the demand for advanced electronic karaoke with different genres to suit consumer demands.

Major Challenges - The increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software is the major challenge in the market. The rising penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and the availability of high-speed Internet connectivity are driving the demand for and access to virtual musical activities. The development of several mobile applications and websites has also widened the audience base for such audio systems. The rapid rise in the sales of mobile devices and laptops has increased the adoption of music production software and virtual musical applications exponentially. The wide availability and affordability of the Internet have increased the number of consumers accessing digital music on their mobile devices. All these factors act as a major challenge to the growth of the global karaoke market.

Karaoke Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist karaoke market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the karaoke market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the karaoke market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of karaoke market vendors

Related Reports:

The stock music market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 664.36 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.94%. The rising adoption of the subscription model is notably driving the stock music market growth, although factors such as the lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration may impede the market growth.

The events industry market is projected to grow by USD 614.33 billion with a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The rise in the number of corporate events is notably driving the events industry market growth, although factors such as the emerging threats from open-source virtual event solutions may impede market growth.

Karaoke Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 344.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acoosta Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Audio Video Solutions Corp., Circus World Displays Ltd., DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD., Digital Products International Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Jiangmen Boway Sound Equipment Co. Ltd., Karaoke USA, Karavision, Onkyo Corp., Persang Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Platinum Karaoke, Pure Acoustics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Singing Machine Co. Inc., VocoPro, WhiteSquare, and ZOOOK Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

