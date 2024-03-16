Karat Packaging Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$405.7m (down 4.1% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$32.5m (up 37% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 8.0% (up from 5.6% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$1.63 (up from US$1.19 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Karat Packaging EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 7.1%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Manufacturing and Supply of a Broad Portfolio of Single-Use Products contributing US$405.7m. Notably, cost of sales worth US$252.6m amounted to 62% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$67.0m (56% of total expenses). Explore how KRT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.4% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in the US.

Performance of the American Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Karat Packaging that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.