Karat Packaging's (NASDAQ:KRT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Karat Packaging:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$45m ÷ (US$280m - US$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Karat Packaging has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Karat Packaging compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Karat Packaging.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Karat Packaging. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 676%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Karat Packaging thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 16%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Karat Packaging's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Karat Packaging can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 63% return over the last year. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Karat Packaging, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

