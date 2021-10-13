U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.16
    -4.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,232.21
    -146.13 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,527.29
    +61.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.95
    -0.32 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    +36.70 (+2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.74 (+3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    -0.0410 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3920
    -0.1980 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,249.94
    -196.34 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.66
    -2.74 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.90
    +19.67 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

Karat raises $110M on a $1.1B valuation to grow its technical interviewing-as-a-service platform

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

In the global race for technical talent, companies are on the hunt for ways to speed up and scale the hiring process to snap up the best candidates before their competitors get to them. Today, a company that has built a solution to help with one aspect of that -- the interviewing process -- is announcing a big round of funding that underscores that demand.

Karat, which has built what it calls the "Interviewing Cloud" -- essentially, an "interviewing as a service" platform that provides customers with a way to funnel candidates to Karat's team of trained online interviewers, engineers themselves who screen applicants for skills and problem solving abilities as part of the online assessment -- has closed a round of $110 million, a Series C that values the Seattle startup at $1.1 billion.

The round is being led by Tiger Global, which also led the company's $28 million Series B in 2019. Norwest Venture Partners, 8VC, Exor, Base Partners, and Sempervirens Fund -- all previous backers -- also participated.

Karat plans to use the funding to continue building more technology and data science into its process -- both to train and guide the interviewers, and to analyse the interviewing process to improve it in the future. Longer term, it might also look to bring in interviewers, skillsets, and data to grow beyond technical hiring. Technical hiring, however, remains a huge market for the startup. Working with companies like Roblox, American Express, Intuit, Compass, and Wayfair, Mohit Bhende, Karat's co-founder and CEO, said a typical day might see 500 interviews conducted on the platform (not all for one company).

The last time we checked in with Karat, Covid-19 was not even on the horizon -- it was May 2019 -- and so the focus on providing tools to get work done virtually were nice rather than essential in the bigger mix.

Meanwhile, Karat's position that live, technical interviews were far superior to giving actual tests seemed still to be a subject for debate.

Fast forward seven months and the world has completely changed, and with that so has the world of work. Karat's tools have suddenly come into their own as a key way for companies to continue their recruiting activities, and maybe even to do them better than before.

The company started out sourcing people to conduct interviews by presenting it as a side-gig for working engineers. Now, Bhende says that the volume of interviews is such that those who run them on the platform now use it as their primary source of income, with a number of them making $250,000 annually via Karat. (That is not to say that they are full-time employees of Karat: Bhende confirms that they are all contractors, and all are working in compliance with their local employment laws.)

That shift in who is running the interview process speaks to the bigger challenge with finding people to conduct technical interviews in-house, and the push to recruit more engineers in general. As Bhende describes it, it's nobody's job, not formally at least, in part because engineers are too busy.

"There are not enough engineers in a company to interview engineers," he said.

Typically, one of the ways that the interviewing processed has been compressed is to rely on tests, which Karat believes are not an accurate enough way to determine a candidate's real-world problem solving skills and ability to collaborate with others. Plus, especially now, "people crave and want human-to-human interaction," he added.

Indeed, while the human aspect of the service runs strong throughout the platform, what seems to be the lever for how Karat scales is the technology that underpins the platform. Bhende notes that the company trains the people based on the data that it sources from past interviews, which in theory gives it a stronger strike rate for identifying strong candidates. It can be a tricky area, since Karat is essentially at the center of how companies build new strategies and products: recruitment ads, indeed, are often a way that information leaks out about what a company is trying to work on in secret.

"We have a team of interview scientists trying to identify the perfect candidate interview," said Jeffrey Spector the president and other co-founder of Karat. "We are a competency-driven company and so we are looking for underlying skills and questions that map to the perfect candidate." He says these are represented as modules, which Karat might then map to what a specific company is looking for. This is also one way that an interviewer -- who is not employed by the company for whom s/he is doing the interviewing for -- is able to keep a wall around what might be a company's confidential or proprietary information, while still determining if a candidate would be a good fit for the role. "It means we're not learning every single thing."

"We believe Karat’s human + technology Interviewing Cloud is the way most companies will hire engineers,” said Scott Shleifer, partner at Tiger Global, in a statement. “We know the gap between the supply of engineering talent and demand will continue to widen and are excited to deepen our investment in the category creator and leader."

Recommended Stories

  • Aware raises $60M for tech that monitors internal messaging platforms for legal compliance, sentiment analysis and more

    Organizations have been using social media monitoring for years to get a better idea of how they are being perceived in the world at large, to pick up on themes or urgent issues relevant to them, and to generally be more responsive in a world that's predicated on "engagement." Now a company called Aware, which has built a similar framework aimed at organizations' internal messaging boards, is announcing some funding -- a sign of the growing interest in applying the same principles in-house. Goldman Sachs Asset Management (specifically its growth equity division) led the round, with past backers Spring Mountain Capital, Blue Heron Capital, Allos Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, JobsOhio, Rev1 Ventures, Draper Triangle Ventures and JumpStart all also participating.

  • Bird vehicles can now accurately detect sidewalk riding and slow riders to a stop

    Shared micromobility operator Bird is getting on the scooter ADAS bandwagon. After three years of research, the company has finally launched new technology that can detect when a rider is scooting on the sidewalk and slowly bring them to a stop. Scott Rushforth, chief vehicle officer at Bird, said all new vehicles are being built with the tech, and that we can expect "tens or hundreds of thousands" of sidewalk-detection-equipped vehicles to come off the assembly line between now and the beginning of next year.

  • Hurry! These Tamron Lens Savings Won’t Last Very Long.

    Did you act yet? These deals aren't going to last! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you're a Sony camera user, then you've probably read all that we've said before about Tamron's great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we've seen less sensor dust than with

  • HubSpot Ventures’ new $100M fund fulfilling ‘mission to help millions of organizations grow better’

    Three years after its launch, HubSpot Ventures is back with a $100 million fund, its CRM Platform Fund that will invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies focused on customer-first, business-to-business innovation for scaling organizations. “Our mission is to help organizations grow better through relationships, access to customers and customer service,” Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate and business development at HubSpot, told TechCrunch. “We have an opportunity to invest in those to help HubSpot better serve customers.”

  • U.S. Space Force partners with VC firm Embedded Ventures under new R&D agreement

    The space industry used to be dominated by a single player: the U.S. government, which contracted out services to a handful of very large aerospace primes and put their tech to use in long-term, centrally managed programs. Due to an explosive technological acceleration and, in part, venture capital and private equity, the U.S. government is one customer among many – but it doesn’t intend on being left behind. To that end, the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) SpaceWERX office has entered into a partnership with the eleven-month-old venture capital firm Embedded Ventures that’s aimed at building out research and development opportunities that can both grow the domestic space economy and can be used to defend the country’s interests.

  • E-mobility startup Swft raises $10M seed round to expand light-duty vehicle lineup

    Electric mobility startup Swft has raised $10 million in seed funding that it will use to expand its light-duty vehicle offerings, grow its team and scale its inventory management and supply chain systems. The company, which already has a deal to offer its three new e-bikes and new e-moped with Best Buy, is also on the lookout for more retail partnerships. Swft officially launched in February 2020 as a direct-to-consumer business and developed over the past year within NYC-based venture advisory firm On Spec.

  • Apple is reportedly exploring ways to use AirPods as health devices

    Apple is reportedly studying ways to turn AirPods into health devices that could take your temperature or even check your posture.

  • Acer's new Chromebook Spin 514 features a fanless design and improved webcam

    Acer has announced four new Chromebook as part of its autumn laptop refresh.

  • The Morning After: Someone made a USB-C iPhone

    Today’s headlines: The USB-C iPhone becomes a reality thanks to a robotics engineer Google countersues Epic Games for sidestepping fees on in-app purchases The world’s first hyper e-bike is on its way.

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy If You're Worried About Inflation

    The unexpected surge in consumer demand as economies started opening back up earlier this year has resulted in tight supply chains, labor shortages, and ultimately higher prices for goods. For investors, however, owning shares in companies that benefit from (or at least are resistant to) the effects of inflation is a solid strategy to protect your portfolio. Here's why PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is an excellent stock that fits that description.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as OPEC producers questioned the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell as much as 1.5% on Wednesday, after rallying for four straight sessions. OP

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.