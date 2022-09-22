The Kardashians Season 2 drops today—here’s how to watch

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres today.

The drama is back—The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu today, September 22, with all of the big moments the family has experienced this year, from Kim’s relationship with (and eventual breakup from) Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, to Khloe’s turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson, and the birth of Kylie’s second child.

When The Kardashians premiered on Hulu back in April, the new iteration of the family’s eponymous series was at once completely different and very much the same as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran on E! for 14 years. The show’s title might have gotten shorter, but there’s still a lot to keep up with. Here’s how to watch The Kardashians second season when it premieres this week on Hulu.

Where can you watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2?

You can stream season 2 of The Kardashians when it releases on Hulu today, September 22. Hulu’s streaming services are available through internet connection in the United States (including Puerto Rico and U.S. military bases). Hulu can be accessed through compatible devices, gaming consoles, mobile devices and web browsers.

Hulu is home to original series and films like Reservation Dogs, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Ramy, Only Murders In the Building, The Great and Palm Springs. In addition to original series and films, Hulu is home to content from Freeform, BBC America, Fox, TNT, ABC, NBC, Showtime, FX and more.

What is The Kardashians season two about?

The Kardashians’ first season aired weekly on Hulu this past spring, and we know we can expect a similar programming schedule of 10 weekly episodes for season two. Season two will feature Kim’s biggest moments of the year, including her visit to the Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress, to the poorly worded Variety interview which became the catalyst for major public backlash. (Don’t worry, Kim definitely heard the world’s complaints after she said women need to work harder, and she addresses it on the show.) There will also be plenty of coverage of Kourtney’s weddings—in both Las Vegas and Italy—to Travis Barker. The fallout from the last-season will also be addressed when the second season of the show premieres this fall. While the drama is always changing, the one thing that always remains constant is their family bond. “That’s our superpower,” Kris says in the season two trailer. Tune in this Thursday as the mighty Kardashians fearlessly turn their lives into addictive television once again!

How can you sign up for Hulu?

To start watching The Kardashians, you can sign up for a basic Hulu account starting at $6.99/month or $69.99 for a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $12.99/month. (It’s worth noting that these prices will increase on October 10, 2022, when a basic account will increase to $7.99/month and a no-ad account will increase to $14.99/month.) Hulu also has a Live TV service that will allow you access to live cable channels and programs, which you can bundle with subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN starting at $69.99/month.

Hulu is available on devices including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones and iPads, LG TV, Mac and PC web browsers and apps, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, Xfinity products and more. If you’re worried about your ability to access the Hulu app on your device, check out their supported devices list.

Hulu is home to brand new shows like Candy and This Fool, new seasons of hit series like The Great and films like Fire Island. In addition to new series and films, Hulu is home to series like Life & Beth, Killing Eve, The Girl From Plainville, What We Do in the Shadows and Pam and Tommy, as well as films like Parasite, Booksmart, Death on the Nile, The Princess Bride, Deadpool and more.

