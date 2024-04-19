Kardex Holding (VTX:KARN) Knows How To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Kardex Holding's (VTX:KARN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kardex Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = €90m ÷ (€422m - €151m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Kardex Holding has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kardex Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Kardex Holding .

What Can We Tell From Kardex Holding's ROCE Trend?

Kardex Holding deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 33% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 57% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 33%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 66% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation for KARN that compares the share price and estimated value.

