Kardex Holding's (VTX:KARN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Kardex Holding AG (VTX:KARN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €5.00 on the 2nd of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.0%.

Kardex Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kardex Holding's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Kardex Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €1.02 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €5.09. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Kardex Holding has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Kardex Holding Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Kardex Holding analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

