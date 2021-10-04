U.S. markets closed

KardiaChain Announces Chief Advisor and Restructuring Plan

DECOM HOLDINGS JOINT STOCK
·2 min read

KardiaChain

(From left to right: Mr. Huy Nguyen &#x002013; Mr. Trung Phan &#x002013; Mr. Tri Pham)
(From left to right: Mr. Huy Nguyen – Mr. Trung Phan – Mr. Tri Pham)
(From left to right: Mr. Huy Nguyen – Mr. Trung Phan – Mr. Tri Pham)

HOCHIMINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of Decom Holdings officially became the Chief Restructuring Advisor for KardiaChain globally and announced a strong restructuring plan for this company.

According to the strategic cooperation agreement between Decom Holdings and KardiaChain, Decom Holdings is a strategic investor participating in restructuring the financial system, capital structure and systematizing products and services of KardiaChain in the Vietnam market and globally.

Under the restructuring plan, Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Chief advisor, announced the KardiaChain company system is re-organized into two main areas: Game segment and Chain segment.

Specifically, the Game segment will be restructured into a company focused on Blockchain Game Development and Application, operating under the regional intellectual property structure on the basis of exploiting human resources for designing and programming in Vietnam. This company will cooperate with all the leading Game Studios in Vietnam, Game development projects in Vietnam; Research and build effective game connection platforms to increase economic benefits with the goal of becoming the leading company in Vietnam for Blockchain Game lead by Mr. Tri Pham, the founder of KardiaChain.

For the chain segment, KardiaChain will be oriented to continue consolidating long-term plans to support the development of the KAI ecosystem through specifically enterprise Blockchain application solutions. The enterprise blockchain application can be used as an application mining or node expansion mining that combines optimal operating costs. Kardiachain will focus on two main strategies under the leadership of Mr. Huy Nguyen, co-founder of KardiaChain.

Mr. Phan Duc Trung said: “Regarding the financial structure, the company will stick to the risk management standards of traditional finance. Blockchain economics' net profit information will be converted to profit at risk. This information will allow those companies to access a broader source of capital than just ICO/IEO/IDO like the fundraising structure in crypto products. Traditional financial investors can access investment opportunities in Blockchain/crypto economy in accordance with their risk management standards and investment strategies.”

This proactive restructuring is a premise for Vietnamese blockchain pioneers like KardiaChain to continue to perfect their core competencies to dominate the international market.

Website: https://www.decomh.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5967081e-c88d-4076-acc4-9bec44b0beb4

CONTACT: Media Contact: diepdh@decomh.com


