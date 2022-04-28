Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship: Bringing Awareness to Mental Health

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / The Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship for Mental Health Awareness is a scholarship awarded to students who have an interest in working in the mental health industry or field after graduating. The scholarship's main aim is to create awareness of the common issues that are surrounding mental health. It aims to make sure that those in the field can have the resources required to better the condition of those affected. Karen Corcoran Walsh is awarding a total of $1000 to deserving students who live in the United States and are currently enrolled in a college, university, or those in high school who would want to further their studies but have limited resources. The scholarship will be awarded to students who win the essay contest.

Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Press release picture

Karen understands very well the stigma that is associated with mental health issues. Although the stigma has started to fade away, the battle is not yet over. As a mental health therapist in the US for more than 20 years, Karen Corcoran Walsh understands the problems surrounding mental health. That is the reason why she decided to launch the Karen Corcoran Scholarship, bringing awareness to mental health. Through it, more people are starting to learn about having good mental and physical health. According to her, the two must be balanced. Although mental and physical health can be difficult to balance, it is still possible. Through her program, there will be more experts who are willing to help the affected individuals. If you are a student who would like to be a mental health therapist, the Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship is the scholarship to apply for.

Karen Corcoran Walsh is a mental health therapist and specialist who has been in the field for over 20 years. She is also an educator and has served for over 22 years. She specializes in families and adolescents who are struggling with mental health issues. Karen understands very well how important education can be in building a bright future. She also believes that stigma due to mental issues can completely be eradicated. That is why is interested in nurturing a future therapist who will help her fulfill the mission of eradicating mental health issues. If you are a student currently enrolled in university, or college or you are in high school and would like to be a mental health therapist, apply to the Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship for Mental Health Awareness. To apply, visit https://karencorcoranwalshscholaship.com.

CONTACT:

Name: Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship

Website: https://karencorcoranwalshscholarship.com

Email: karen@karencorcoranwalshscholarship.com

Story continues

SOURCE: Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699218/Karen-Corcoran-Walsh-Scholarship-Bringing-Awareness-to-Mental-Health



