The Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship: Bringing Awareness to Mental Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent times, the stigma commonly associated with mental health is slowly beginning to fade away, which is a reason why mental health therapist Karen Corcoran Walsh decided to launch her scholarship fund for mental health awareness. More and more people are starting to learn the importance of having good mental health along with good physical health. Balancing between these two aspects can be difficult but not impossible as taking care of your wellbeing and personal safety should always be at the top of your priority list.

This sad reality is what caused registered marriage and family therapist Karen Corcoran Walsh to launch a scholarship program as a call to action to the problem as well as serve as her way of helping fix this issue. Her scholarship is primarily geared towards students who want to become therapists to help with mental issues. Additionally, she is using this scholarship opportunity to help bring even more awareness to mental health. The scholarship is open to students who are either studying in university or graduating high school to attend one.

The unfortunate thing is that the stigma is still present in modern times with many people having misconceptions about mental illness or having a difficult time sympathizing and empathizing with those who have them. The state of one’s mental health has become an increasing concern in many places such as school and work as having poor mental health equates to poor performance in any area similar to being sick. For students, academics can greatly make them feel drained thus raising the need for therapists and councilors who can help improve the situation.

A therapist has slowly become a rising need in recent times. Worldly events such as the pandemics have shown the importance of having someone who can help you deal with your issues that are taking a toll on your mental health. While becoming a therapist is incredibly appealing, not everyone who dreams to become a therapist can have the means to be able to fulfil that ambition. For aspiring therapists who come from a family without a stable source of income, attending university is a challenge in itself. The financial hurdles needed to attend university is one of the most common reasons why students forgo going to college.

Karen understands the important role education plays in building the future and she believes that through it, the stigma of mental health can be completely eradicated while also having the opportunity to nurture the future therapists that can help aid with her cause of helping those with mental health issues.

