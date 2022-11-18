U.S. markets closed

Karen N. Durham, RN, BSN, BSEDm ONC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen N. Durham, RN, BSN, BSEDm ONC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Nurse in the Healthcare field due to her outstanding work at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

With over 20 years of experience in healthcare, Karen N. Durham serves as Staff Nurse at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. TriStar Centennial Medical Center is a comprehensive facility offering medical and surgical programs, including behavioral health, 24-hour cardiology and emergency heart and vascular imaging, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, rehabilitation, sleep disorder treatment, and women's services.

Ms. Durham earned a BSE degree in vocational home economics from Harding University in Searcy, AR, in 1979. She continued her education with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California University of Pennsylvania in 1993. After completing her nursing degree, she excelled as a staff nurse with Washington Health System in Washington, PA, from 1991 to 2014 and as a staff nurse with TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Ms. Durham helped develop the Nurses Practice Council at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, which empowers clinical nurses to implement and maintain standards of nursing practice and patient care consistent with evidence-based practice. Ms. Durham is currently serving as chair of the group for which she assisted in writing its bylaws.

In addition to her successful career, Ms. Durham is a past den leader, Cubmaster committee chair, and roundtable commissioner with the Boy Scouts of America, Ms. Durham earned a Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service in 2015 and a Wood Badge in 2011 for leadership with the organization. Ms. Durham was also a member of the Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses, as well as the National Association of Orthopedic Nurses.

Ms. Durham attributes her success to the support of her parents, her leadership team, and her relatives and friends. She initially pursued teaching as a career until a friend noted her interest in caring for people and suggested that she become a nurse. As a career highlight, Ms. Durham cites her help developing the Nurses Practice Council with TriStar Centennial Medical Center, which she hopes to finish restructuring soon.

Among her professional memberships and affiliations, Ms. Durham is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Additionally, Ms. Durham has been an active member of her church and a supporter of the American Cancer Society.

Ms. Durham wishes to dedicate this honor with thanks to her father, Roy, in loving memory and to her mother, Billie. She also wishes to thank Janice Yoskey in loving memory.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karen-n-durham-rn-bsn-bsedm-onc-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301683107.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

