Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX) shareholders have earned a 62% return over the last year

Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 62% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While Karex Berhad made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last twelve months, Karex Berhad's revenue grew by 23%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 62% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Karex Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Karex Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

