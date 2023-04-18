Karex Berhad's (KLSE:KAREX) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

There wouldn't be many who think Karex Berhad's (KLSE:KAREX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Personal Products industry in Malaysia is similar at about 1.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Karex Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Karex Berhad as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Karex Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 23% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 31% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 1.1% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 10%.

With this information, we find it concerning that Karex Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Karex Berhad's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It appears that Karex Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

